MOIL Admit Card 2020-21 for GT MT Out: Download Graduate Trainee/Management Trainee Call Letter @moil.nic.in

MOIL Admit Card 2020-21 for GT MT: MOIL Limited has uploaded the admit card of Computer based online Test for the post of Graduate Trainees/Management Trainees in various disciplines on its website. Candidates can download MOIL MT Admit Card from the official website of MOIL - moil.nic.in on or before 16 January 2021.

MOIL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download MOIL MT/GT Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

MOIL Admit Card Download Link

MOIL Exam is schedule to be held on 16 January 2021 (Saturday)

MOIL Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be 85 questions of 87 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time GK 10 10 1 hour and 30 min Reasoning 10 10 General English 20 20 Subject Knowledge 45 45 Total 85 85

There will be negative marking of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer. All tests except test of General English will be provided in English and Hindi. The candidates can check the sample questions through the link below:

MOIL Sample Test PDF

How to Download MOIL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of MOIL -moil.nic.in Click on ‘Recruitment’ Tab given at the bottom of the page Now, click on the link - “Download Call Letter and Handout” given against ‘a)Graduate Trainee (Mines) b)Graduate Trainee (Process) i.Chemical ii.Metallurgy iii.Mineral Processing c)Management Trainee (Material) d)Management Trainee (Marketing) e)Management Trainee (Contract Management) f)Management Trainee (PersonnelWelfare) g)Management Trainee (Finance & Accounts)’ A PDF will open where you will find a link to download the admit card Enter your registration No/Roll No and password/DOB(dd-mm-yy) Click on ‘Login’ button Download MOIL Call Letter

Candidates who would qualify in the online test shall be called for interview round.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 36 vacancies of Graduate Trainee (Mines), Graduate Trainee (Process) - Chemical, Metallurgy, Mineral Processing, Management Trainee (Material), Management Trainee (Marketing, Management Trainee (Contract Management), Management Trainee (PersonnelWelfare) and Management Trainee (Finance & Accounts).