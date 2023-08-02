CBSE Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 4 (with Answers)

Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 MCQs: Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 with these Multiple Choice Questions with Answers from CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 4. These Moving Charges and Magnetism MCQs with answers will clear your concepts and also help you in scoring more marks in the 12th class Physics Board exam 2024.

Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 MCQ Questions: The relationship between moving charges and magnetism is a fundamental interconnected phenomenon that is important to understand. As charges are set in motion, they generate magnetic fields but even magnetism can induce electric currents. The given Moving Charges and Magnetism MCQs with answers encompass various topics such as magnetic fields, the magnetic force on moving charges, electromagnetic induction, magnetic properties of materials and so in based on the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus 2023-24. Now, go ahead with these important MCQs from CBSE 12th Physics Chapter 4 to nail the 2024 CBSE Board exams.

Moving Charges and Magnetism Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

According to Biot-Savart law, moving electrons having velocity ’v’ produce magnetic field B such that

Magnetic field B is parallel to v Magnetic field B is perpendicular to v Along the line which is joining the electron and point of observation It follows the law

Answer: b

If an electron is projected with uniform velocity along the axis of a current carrying a long solenoid. Which of the following statements satisfy it?

The electron path will be circular about the axis The electron will be accelerated along the axis An electron will continue to move with uniform velocity along the axis of the solenoid An electron will experience a force at angle 450 to the axis and execute a helical path as a result

Answer: c

If an alpha particle projected towards the north is deflected towards the East by a magnetic field. What will be the direction of a magnetic field?

Upward Towards East Towards South Downwards

Answer: a

Magnetic field can be produced due to ____

A charge at rest A changing electric field A moving charge Both b and c

Answer: d

Biot-Savart law indicates that the moving electrons (velocity v) produce a magnetic field B such that

(a) B is perpendicular of

(b) B is parallel to v

(c) it obeys inverse cube law

(d) it is along the line joining the electron and point of observation

Answer: a

7. A current-carrying loop is placed in a uniform magnetic field. The torqe acting on it does not depend upon

(a) area of loop

(b) value of current

(c) magnetic field

(d) None of these

Answer: d

A particle of charge e and mass m moves with a velocity v in a magnetic field B applied perpendicular to the motion of the particle. The radius r of its path in the field is

mv/Be

Be/mv ev/Bm Bv/em

Answer: a

