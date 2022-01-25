MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2022 for 129 Officer Posts, Apply Online @apexbank.in

Apex Bank Recruitment 2022: Apex Bank, MP (M.P. Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt) will start the online application process recruitment to the post of Cadre Officers on 25 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APEX Bank Officer Grade Recruitment 2022 on or before 25 February 2022 on apexbank.in. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an online exam.
Candidates are required to visit Bank’s website for downloading call letters for the online test. A total of
Apex Bank Officer Notification Download
Apex Bank Officer Notification 2 Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 25 January 2022
- Last Date of Application - 25 February 2021
- Date of downloading of Apex Bank Admit Card - Around 7 days before examination date.
- MP APEX Online Exam Date - to be announced
- MP APEX Admit Card Date - Around 7 days before examination date
- MP APEX Result Date - 10 days after the conduct of the exam
Apex Bank Officer Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 129
- Chief Executive Officer (General Manager) - 13
- Manager (Accounts) - 34
- Manager (Administration) - 34
- Nodel Officer - 12 Posts
- Deputy General Manager (SM-I) 03
- Assistant General Manager (SM-II) 04
- Manager - 2
- Finance/ Accounts (MM-I) - 02
- Manager Law (MM-I) 01
- Manager IT (MM-I) 01
- Deputy Manager Finance/ Accounts (MM-II) 01
- Deputy Manager IT (MM-II) - 01
- Deputy Manager Agriculture (MM-II) - 01
- Deputy Manager Law (MM-II) - 01
- Deputy Manager Const./Maint. (MM-II) 01
- Deputy Manager General (MM-II) 03
- Asstt. Manager Agriculture (JM-I) 01
- Asstt. Manager IT (JM-I) - 01
- Asstt. Manager PRO (JM-I) - 01
- Asstt. Manager Const./Maint. (JM-I) - 01
- Asstt. Manager Security (JM-I) - 01
- Asstt. Manager General (JM-I) - 12
APEX Bank Officer Salary:
- Chief Executive Officer (General Manager )- Rs. 77150-112430 Total Emoluments Rs.110438 Per Month
- Manager (Accounts) - Rs. 53550-- 90830 Total Emoluments Rs.78488 Per Month
- Manager (Administration) -Rs. 53550-90830 Total Emoluments Rs.78488 Per Month
- Nodal Officer - Rs. 53550-90830
- Senior Management-I (DGM) - Rs. 91780-130060 Total Emoluments Rs. 130690 Per Month
- Senior Management-II(AGM) - Rs. 83350-119310 Total Emoluments Rs. 120159 Per Month
- Middle Management-I (Manager) - Rs. 77150-112430 Total Emoluments Rs. 112412 Per Month
- Middle Management-II Dy.Manager) - Rs. 66700-99590 Total Emoluments Rs. 98187 Per Month
- Junior Management-I (Asstt.Manager) - Rs. 53550-90830 Total Emoluments Rs. 79875 Per Month
Eligibility Criteria for APEX Bank Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Chief Executive Officer (General Manager )- Graduate with CAIIB/DBF/Diploma in cooperative Business Management or equivalent qualification. OR Chartered/Cost Accountant. OR Post Graduate in any discipline. The person shall have at least eight years work experience at the middle/senior level in the Banking sector. Senior/middle level for the purpose shall be taken as the third level (scale/cadre) onwards [i.e., excluding the first two level (scales/cadres) in the officer cadre], or as the highest two levels (scales/cadres) below the level of CEO.
- Manager (Accounts) - A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. (Finance) course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University OR C.A./C.F.A. (Financial Analyst.
- Manager (Administration) -A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University.
- Nodal Officer - A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University.
- Deputy General Manager (Senior Management-I) - A First class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 7 years Banking Experience in Bank Officer Category
- Assistant General Manager (Senior Management-II) - A First class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 5 years Banking Experience in Bank Officer Category
- Manager Finance/Accounts (Middle Management-I) - CA/CFA(Financial Analyist) OR A First class graduate/Post graduate with 2 years MBA (Finance) / PGDM(Finance) OR equivalent course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience. 4
- Manager Law (Middle Management-I) - Law Graduate First Class (Integrated 5 yrs Law Course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR L.L.M. in first Class from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience in high court or other reputed institution/law firm.
APEX Bank Officer Age Limit:
- Chief Executive Officer (General Manager) - 18 to 50 years
- Manager (Accounts) - 18 to 35 years
- Manager (Administration) - 18 to 35 years
- Nodel Officer - 18 to 35 years
For Other Posts, Checj Detailed Notification
Selection Process for APEX Bank Officer Grade Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Online Exam
- Personal Interview
How to Apply for APEX Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of Apex bank - www.apexbank.in by clicking on the option "APPLY ONLINE"
- Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.
- Fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next' button.
- Proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point.
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT.
- Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment.
- Click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON’
Application Fee:
- General/OBC - Rs. 1200/-
- SC/ ST/PH - Rs. 900/-