MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2022 for 129 Officer Posts, Apply Online @apexbank.in

Apex Bank Recruitment 2022: Apex Bank, MP (M.P. Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt) will start the online application process recruitment to the post of Cadre Officers on 25 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APEX Bank Officer Grade Recruitment 2022 on or before 25 February 2022 on apexbank.in. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an online exam.

Candidates are required to visit Bank’s website for downloading call letters for the online test. A total of

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 January 2022

Last Date of Application - 25 February 2021

Date of downloading of Apex Bank Admit Card - Around 7 days before examination date.

MP APEX Online Exam Date - to be announced

MP APEX Admit Card Date - Around 7 days before examination date

MP APEX Result Date - 10 days after the conduct of the exam

Apex Bank Officer Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 129

Chief Executive Officer (General Manager) - 13

Manager (Accounts) - 34

Manager (Administration) - 34

Nodel Officer - 12 Posts

Deputy General Manager (SM-I) 03

Assistant General Manager (SM-II) 04

Manager - 2

Finance/ Accounts (MM-I) - 02

Manager Law (MM-I) 01

Manager IT (MM-I) 01

Deputy Manager Finance/ Accounts (MM-II) 01

Deputy Manager IT (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Agriculture (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Law (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Const./Maint. (MM-II) 01

Deputy Manager General (MM-II) 03

Asstt. Manager Agriculture (JM-I) 01

Asstt. Manager IT (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager PRO (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Const./Maint. (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Security (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager General (JM-I) - 12

APEX Bank Officer Salary:

Chief Executive Officer (General Manager )- Rs. 77150-112430 Total Emoluments Rs.110438 Per Month

Manager (Accounts) - Rs. 53550-- 90830 Total Emoluments Rs.78488 Per Month

Manager (Administration) -Rs. 53550-90830 Total Emoluments Rs.78488 Per Month

Nodal Officer - Rs. 53550-90830

Senior Management-I (DGM) - Rs. 91780-130060 Total Emoluments Rs. 130690 Per Month

Senior Management-II(AGM) - Rs. 83350-119310 Total Emoluments Rs. 120159 Per Month

Middle Management-I (Manager) - Rs. 77150-112430 Total Emoluments Rs. 112412 Per Month

Middle Management-II Dy.Manager) - Rs. 66700-99590 Total Emoluments Rs. 98187 Per Month

Junior Management-I (Asstt.Manager) - Rs. 53550-90830 Total Emoluments Rs. 79875 Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for APEX Bank Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Chief Executive Officer (General Manager )- Graduate with CAIIB/DBF/Diploma in cooperative Business Management or equivalent qualification. OR Chartered/Cost Accountant. OR Post Graduate in any discipline. The person shall have at least eight years work experience at the middle/senior level in the Banking sector. Senior/middle level for the purpose shall be taken as the third level (scale/cadre) onwards [i.e., excluding the first two level (scales/cadres) in the officer cadre], or as the highest two levels (scales/cadres) below the level of CEO.

Manager (Accounts) - A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. (Finance) course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University OR C.A./C.F.A. (Financial Analyst.

Manager (Administration) -A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Nodal Officer - A First-class graduate or Second class Postgraduate in any discipline with 2 Years MBA/ P.G.D.B.M. course from a Govt. recognized Institute/University.

Deputy General Manager (Senior Management-I) - A First class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 7 years Banking Experience in Bank Officer Category

Assistant General Manager (Senior Management-II) - A First class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 5 years Banking Experience in Bank Officer Category

Manager Finance/Accounts (Middle Management-I) - CA/CFA(Financial Analyist) OR A First class graduate/Post graduate with 2 years MBA (Finance) / PGDM(Finance) OR equivalent course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience. 4

Manager Law (Middle Management-I) - Law Graduate First Class (Integrated 5 yrs Law Course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University OR L.L.M. in first Class from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Experience-Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience in high court or other reputed institution/law firm.

APEX Bank Officer Age Limit:

Chief Executive Officer (General Manager) - 18 to 50 years

Manager (Accounts) - 18 to 35 years

Manager (Administration) - 18 to 35 years

Nodel Officer - 18 to 35 years

For Other Posts, Checj Detailed Notification

Selection Process for APEX Bank Officer Grade Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Exam

Personal Interview

How to Apply for APEX Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Apex bank - www.apexbank.in by clicking on the option "APPLY ONLINE" Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next' button. Proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment. Click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON’

Application Fee: