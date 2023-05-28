MP Board Supplementary Exam 2023 From July 17, Check Complete Schedule Here

Madhya Pradesh board will conduct the class 10, 12 supplementary exams from July 17 and July 18, 2023. Those students who are appearing for the supply exams can check and download the datesheet from the official website- mpbse.nic.in. Check details here

MPBSE class 10, 12 Supply Exam Datesheet 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the exam schedule for MP Board Class 10, 12 supplementary 2023, in online mode. Those students who failed to secure the minimum passing marks in their board exams can appear for the supply exams. According to the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the MPBSE 10th, 12th supply exams from July 17 and 18, 2023, respectively. Students can check and download the datesheet from the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

The MP board exam officials announced the MPBSE class 10, 12th results for the academic year 2023 on May 25. According to the media updates, this year, 37% of students failed in the class 10 exams, whereas 45% of students failed in class 12th exams. As per the official notification, students can only apply for the supplementary exams in online mode. Those who are yet to apply can fill out their application forms by July 16, 2023.

MP Board Class 12th Supply exam schedule 2023

Students who are appearing for the MPBSE 12 supplementary exams can check the exam schedule below:

Subjects Dates MP Board Higher secondary subjects July 17, 2023

MP Board Class 10 Exam Datesheet 2023

Students who are appearing for the MPBSE 10th supplementary exams can check the exam schedule given in the table below:

MP Board High School (class 10) subjects Dates Hindi July 18, 2023 Mathematics July 19, 2023 Urdu July 20, 2023 Social Sciences July 21, 2023 Sciences July 22, 2023 English July 24, 2023 Sanskrit July 25, 2023 Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Music July 26, 2023 NSQF July 27, 2023

How to download the Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) 10, 12 Supply exam schedule 2023 online?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the MP board class 10th, 12th supply exam datesheet.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) - mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the direct link to download the MP Board 10, 12 supply exam datesheet 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link available, then the MP Board datesheet will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through all the details mentioned on the exam schedule

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

MP Board Supplementary Exam 2023

The MP board class 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Whereas, the admit cards of all the candidates appearing in the supply examination can be obtained online from June 30, 2023.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for May 29 to June 2 Exams, Get Direct Link Here

