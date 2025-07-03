Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MP ESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check MP Post Basic BSc and Msc Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

MPESB BSc Nursing Admit Card 2025 Released for Post‑Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and M.Sc. Nursing selection exam 2025. Answer Key contains the details, such as the detailed question, the answer marked by candidate and the correct option. Check here for the direct link to download and steps to download it from the official website

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 3, 2025, 14:04 IST
MP ESB Bsc Nursing Answer Key 2025
MP ESB Bsc Nursing Answer Key 2025

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and MP Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) answer key 2025 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in, on July 2, 2025. Candidates who've attempted the examination on July 1, 2025 can download their response sheet.

The MPESB BSc and MSc Nursing Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result.  The MP Nursing answer key 2025 contains the correct answer as well as the answers marked by candidates.

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: Overview

The MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 has been updated on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in, on July 2, 2025 and the last date to raise objections is July 5, 2025. The MPESB BSc Nursing Answer Key 2025 can be checked from the official website by providing the application number and date of birth. Check the table below for MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Conducted Bidy

MPESB

Exam Dates

July 1, 2025

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Release Date

July 2

Last Date to Submit Objections

July 5, 2025

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: Direct Download Link

The MPESB BSC Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded from the official website after providing details such as application number and date of birth. Candidates will be allowed to raise any discrepancy on or before July 5, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download MPESB Answer Key 2025


MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025

Direct Link


How to Download MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link above to check the MPESB BSC and MSC Answer Key 2025 or follow the simple steps listed below to download the MPESB MSs Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website – esb.mp.gov.in  

  • Click on the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test – 2025 link  

  • Enter your Application Number, TAC Code, and Date of Birth

  • Submit and view your MPESB BSc and MSc Nursing Answer Key 2025

  • Calculate your estimated marks  

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference 

MPESB BSc Answer Key 2025: Objections

Candidates might have objections after checking the MP Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing and M.Sc. Nursing answer key 2025. Candidates are allowed to raise objections till July 5, 2025, along with the relevant support and documents. After the MPESB has carefully reviewed the raised objections, it will make changes where necessary in the final answer key.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News