MP ESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check MP Post Basic BSc and Msc Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and MP Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) answer key 2025 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in, on July 2, 2025. Candidates who've attempted the examination on July 1, 2025 can download their response sheet.

The MPESB BSc and MSc Nursing Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result. The MP Nursing answer key 2025 contains the correct answer as well as the answers marked by candidates.

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: Overview

The MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 has been updated on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in, on July 2, 2025 and the last date to raise objections is July 5, 2025. The MPESB BSc Nursing Answer Key 2025 can be checked from the official website by providing the application number and date of birth. Check the table below for MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.