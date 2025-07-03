MP ESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check MP Post Basic BSc and Msc Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and MP Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) answer key 2025 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in, on July 2, 2025. Candidates who've attempted the examination on July 1, 2025 can download their response sheet.
The MPESB BSc and MSc Nursing Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result. The MP Nursing answer key 2025 contains the correct answer as well as the answers marked by candidates.
MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: Overview
The MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 has been updated on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in, on July 2, 2025 and the last date to raise objections is July 5, 2025. The MPESB BSc Nursing Answer Key 2025 can be checked from the official website by providing the application number and date of birth. Check the table below for MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Conducted Bidy
|
MPESB
|
Exam Dates
|
July 1, 2025
|
MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025 Release Date
|
July 2
|
Last Date to Submit Objections
|
July 5, 2025
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025: Direct Download Link
The MPESB BSC Answer Key 2025 can be downloaded from the official website after providing details such as application number and date of birth. Candidates will be allowed to raise any discrepancy on or before July 5, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download MPESB Answer Key 2025
|
MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025
How to Download MPESB Nursing Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can click on the direct link above to check the MPESB BSC and MSC Answer Key 2025 or follow the simple steps listed below to download the MPESB MSs Answer Key 2025
-
Visit the official website – esb.mp.gov.in
-
Click on the Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing (M.Sc. Nursing) Selection Test – 2025 link
-
Enter your Application Number, TAC Code, and Date of Birth
-
Submit and view your MPESB BSc and MSc Nursing Answer Key 2025
-
Calculate your estimated marks
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference
MPESB BSc Answer Key 2025: Objections
Candidates might have objections after checking the MP Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing and M.Sc. Nursing answer key 2025. Candidates are allowed to raise objections till July 5, 2025, along with the relevant support and documents. After the MPESB has carefully reviewed the raised objections, it will make changes where necessary in the final answer key.
