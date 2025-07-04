MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Out esb.mp.gov.in today, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will be releasing shortly the admit card for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts today June 04, at esb.mp.gov.in. The written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts is scheduled to be held on July 05, 2025 across the state. The admit card is the crucial document essential at the exam centre which can be downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring other documents including a Photo Id card as mentioned on the hall ticket. All thse cndidates who have applied for the 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-esb.mp.gov.in. MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Download

The MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 hall ticket download link will be available at the official website esb.mp.gov.in. You will have to use your login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. However the MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Download Link MP Abkari Nirikshak 2025 Qualifying Marks Candidates appearing in the written exam for Excise Inspector should note that they will have to achieve category wise passing marks to qualify for the next round. As per the recruitment notice released, MPESB has fixed the category wise passing marks and only those candidates who will meet minimum qualifying marks will be qualified for next round. You can check the category wise qualifying marks given below- Unreserved 60%

SC, ST, OBC 50%

MP Abkari Admit Card 2025 Release Date MP Abkari Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released today i.e. on July 04, 2025. Candidates are advised to be ready with all their crucial login details and must regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre. June 04, 2025: 11.30 A.M

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Date Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board is all set to conduct the written exam for the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts on July 05, 2025 across the state. However there is not any official announcement, it is expected that the hall letter will be issued today i.e. on July 04 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticker after using their login credentials. MP Abkari Admit Card 2025 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates set to appear in the Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) scheduled on July 05 are advised to download the hall ticket as soon as possible to avoid any technical glitch. Candidates are advised to download and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the Hall ticket. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

Reach the center before reporting time.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials. MP Excise Constable 2025 Overview A total of 253 Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.Check the details of the recruitment drive given below- Events Dates Organisation Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board Posts Name Excise Constable (Abkari Arakshak) Number of posts 253 Date Exam June 05, 2025 Admit Card Release Date June 04, 2025 Official website esb.mp.gov.in. MP Excise Constable 2025 Exam Pattern Online examination will be conducted on June 05, 2025 across the state. There will be total 100 questions in exam consisting of three sections including General Knowledge, Intellectual Ability and Mental Aptitude and Mathematics and Simple Numerology.