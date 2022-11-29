MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023: 2112 Vacancies Available @peb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Forest Guard / Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) will recruit persons for the post of Van Rakshak (Forest Guard), Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag) (Field Guard) and, Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag). Candidates interested in the vacancies can apply online from 20 January 2023 onwards. The last date of application is 03 February 2023. Successful applicants will be called to appear for the exam on 11 May 2023.
A total of 2112 vacancies will be filled of which 1772 are for Forest Guard, 140 for Field Guard and 200 vacancies for Jail Prahari. Candidates can read the details regarding the MPPEB Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details.
MP Forest Guard / Jail Prahari Recruitment Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 20 January 2023
- Last Date of Application - 03 February 2023
MPESB Forest Guard / Jail Prahari Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Forest Guard
|1772
|Field Guard
|140
|Jail Prahari
|200
Eligibility Criteria for MPESB Forest Guard / Jail Prahari
Educational Qualification
The candidates should be 10th class passed
Age Limit:
18 to 33 years
Physical Eligibility
Forest Guard and Field Guard
Height
- Male - 163 cm
- Female - 150 cm
Chest Male - 79-84 cms
Jail Parhari
Height
- Male - 165 cm
- Female - 158 cm
Chest Male - 83 cms
Selection Criteria for MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of the exam.
How to Apply for MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in
- Click on the application link given on the homepage
- Enter your details
- Submit the application
Application Fee:
- General / Other State : 560/-
- SC / ST / OBC : 310/-