MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023: 2112 Vacancies Available @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023: Check How to Apply, Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

MPESB Forest Guard / Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) will recruit persons for the post of Van Rakshak (Forest Guard), Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag) (Field Guard) and, Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag). Candidates interested in the vacancies can apply online from 20 January 2023 onwards. The last date of application is 03 February 2023. Successful applicants will be called to appear for the exam on 11 May 2023.

A total of 2112 vacancies will be filled of which 1772 are for Forest Guard, 140 for Field Guard and 200 vacancies for Jail Prahari. Candidates can read the details regarding the MPPEB Recruitment 2022 such as important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details.

MP Forest Guard / Jail Prahari Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 January 2023

Last Date of Application - 03 February 2023

MPESB Forest Guard / Jail Prahari Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancies Forest Guard 1772 Field Guard 140 Jail Prahari 200

Eligibility Criteria for MPESB Forest Guard / Jail Prahari

Educational Qualification

The candidates should be 10th class passed

Age Limit:

18 to 33 years

Physical Eligibility

Forest Guard and Field Guard

Height

Male - 163 cm

Female - 150 cm

Chest Male - 79-84 cms

Jail Parhari

Height

Male - 165 cm

Female - 158 cm

Chest Male - 83 cms

Selection Criteria for MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of the exam.

How to Apply for MP Forest Guard/Jail Prahari Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in Click on the application link given on the homepage Enter your details Submit the application

Application Fee: