Study at Home
Search

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for Jail Prahari Recruitment Test, Apply Online for 228 Vacancies @peb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published recruitment notification for Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on or before 10 August 2020. Check Details Here

Aug 11, 2020 20:16 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
MP Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020
MP Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended the last date of application for the post of Jail Prahari under Jail Department. Eligible Male and Female candidates can apply for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020 through official website peb.mponline.gov.in on or before 24 August 2020.

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test is scheduled to be held from 03 to 10 November 2020. The exam will conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM

A total of 228 vacancies are available under MPPEB Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020 (Executive). Candidates seeking to apply for the exam should be 10th class passed.

Last Date Extension Notice

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Notification PDF

MP Jail Prahari Online Application Link

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 27 July 2020
  • Last Date of Online Application - 24 August 2020
  • Last Date for Rectification in Online Application - 25 August 2020

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test  Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 282

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Salary:

5200-20200+1900 Grade Pay

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be HSE passed under 10+2 scheme or Higher Secondary Exam under old scheme

Age Limit:

  • General/Unreserved - 18 to 33 Years
  • Female/SC/ST/OBC/Other reserved categorie - 18 to 38 Years

Physical Eligibility:

Height

  • Male - 165 cm
  • Female - 158 cm

Chest (without expending)

  • Male - 83 cm

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Jail Prahari Exam which is scheduled to be held from 03 to 10 November 2020 in two sessions. The exam shall be conducted at 16 exam centres of the state.

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Pattern:

Subject

Marks

Time

General Knowledge

100

3 Hours

General Hindi

General English

General Maths

General Science

 

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Syllabus:

The syllabus is based on the High School Exam (10th Class) Level under 10+ 2 Level

How to apply for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam through online mode on or before 10 August 2020.

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Fee:

  • Unreserved - Rs. 500/-
  • Reserved - Rs. 20/-

FAQ

What is the level of the exam ?

The level of the exam is based on 10th class exam

What is the MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Pattern ?

There will be questions on General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths and General Science.

When is the last date to submit application for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020.

10 August 2020 ?

How Can I apply for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020

Eligible Male and Female candidates can apply for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020 through official website peb.mponline.gov.inon or before 10 August 2020.

Related Categories

Related Stories