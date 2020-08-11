MP Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for Jail Prahari Recruitment Test, Apply Online for 228 Vacancies @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended the last date of application for the post of Jail Prahari under Jail Department. Eligible Male and Female candidates can apply for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020 through official website peb.mponline.gov.in on or before 24 August 2020.



MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test is scheduled to be held from 03 to 10 November 2020. The exam will conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM

A total of 228 vacancies are available under MPPEB Jail Prahari Recruitment 2020 (Executive). Candidates seeking to apply for the exam should be 10th class passed.

Last Date Extension Notice

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Notification PDF

MP Jail Prahari Online Application Link



MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 July 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 24 August 2020

Last Date for Rectification in Online Application - 25 August 2020

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 282

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Salary:

5200-20200+1900 Grade Pay

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be HSE passed under 10+2 scheme or Higher Secondary Exam under old scheme

Age Limit:

General/Unreserved - 18 to 33 Years

Female/SC/ST/OBC/Other reserved categorie - 18 to 38 Years

Physical Eligibility:

Height

Male - 165 cm

Female - 158 cm

Chest (without expending)

Male - 83 cm

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Test Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Jail Prahari Exam which is scheduled to be held from 03 to 10 November 2020 in two sessions. The exam shall be conducted at 16 exam centres of the state.

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Pattern:

Subject Marks Time General Knowledge 100 3 Hours General Hindi General English General Maths General Science

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Syllabus:

The syllabus is based on the High School Exam (10th Class) Level under 10+ 2 Level

How to apply for MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam through online mode on or before 10 August 2020.

MP Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam Fee: