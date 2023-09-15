MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 (Out) at esb.mp.gov.in, Download Here

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board on 15 September on its official website i.e. esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direc link to download the MPPEB Answer Key for Constable Posts in this article below.

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for the MP Police Constable Exam 2023 conducted from 12 August to 12 September 2023 in two shifts i.e. shift 1 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Lakhs of students appeared in the examination for 7411 posts in the police department. The candidates can also submit the objections, against the official answer key, on or before 18 September 2023.

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023

Candidates can download the MP Police Constable Answer Key from the official website. The direct link to download the answer key is given in this article. The candidates can also download the answer key through the provided link.

MP Police Constable Answer Key Objection 2023:

If a candidate has an objection to any or any of the answers/questions given by the Commission, then he/she can file their objection on the official website within the stipulated time. Along with filing the objection, the candidates will also have to pay the prescribed fee of Rs.50/- per question



There are some kind of erroneous questions/questions in the question paper. Only the candidates can submit their objections regarding the answers through the link displayed online on this website.

After uploading the link, the date for taking objections has been extended to 18 September 2023. Online questions received from examinees along with erroneous questions in question paper by ESB After considering the representations, the final "key" (final answer) will be prepared for evaluation The decision taken by the Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final.

MPPEB Constable Answer Key 2023 Overview

The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable exam was conducted in the month of September 2023, The candidates can check the details regarding the answer key and other in the table below:

Name of Exam Body Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Recruitment Body MP Police Name of posts Constable and Radio Operator Number of vacancies 7411 MP Police Constable Exam Date 2023 12 August to 12 September 2023 MP Police Constable Answer Key Date 2023 15 September 2023 Number of shifts Morning and evening (2 shifts) Selection Process Written Test Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification Medical tests Official Website www.esb.mp.gov.in

How to download MP Police Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Online Question/Answer Objection - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023' link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a print out.

Step 5: Finally, file your complaint if you have any objections.

How to file MP Police Constable Answer Key 2023 Answer Key Objection?

Visit the official website of MPESB - http://www.esb.mp.gov.in/. Login using the required credentials. Candidates can check details like choice questions, actual correct answers and selected options. Click on raise objection on the answer key by clicking on the "Complain about the question" option. Choose the answer you want to challenge and choose the type of complaint. Submit a challenge

MP Constable Marking Scheme 2023

Those who appeared in the exam can calculate their probable scores with the help of the answer key. There will be no negative incorrect answer.

MP Police Constable Result 2023

The result will be announced in the month of September or October. The police will announce the status of their selection in the written exam. We will provide with result link once released on the official website.