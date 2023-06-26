MP Police Constable Application Form 2023: Check here for detailed information on how to apply for MP Police Constable

MP Police Constable 2023: Apply online for 7090 posts, get here a detailed application process for MP Police Constable.

MP Police Application Form 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) started accepting registrations for the MP Police Constable Exam 2023 on June 26, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before July 10, 2023, at esb.mponline.gov.in.

The candidates who successfully submitted the application form will have to go through the written test and physical efficiency test (PET) those who clear both the test will have to go through the medical examination and document verification.

In this article, we have covered detailed information on how to apply for the MP Police Constable posts

MP Police Constable Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 7090 vacancies announced for the posts of MP Police Constable. Download the official notification through the link given below.

MP Police Constable Notification PDF Download Here

MP Police Constable 2023: Overview

We have shared below the exam overview for all aspirants appearing in the upcoming MP Police Constable recruitment process.

Check MP Police Constable Notification

Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) Post Name Constable Type of Question MCQ MP Police Constable syllabus topics General Knowledge and Reasoning

Intellectual Ability and Mental Ability

Science and Simple Arithmetic Negative Marking No Selection Process Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test Exam Duration 2 hour Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100

How to apply for MP Police Constable 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for the MP Police Constable on the official website on or before the last date. To apply for MP Police Constable candidates need to visit the official website - M.P. EMPLOYEES SELECTION BOARD, BHOPAL

On the home page click on the “Online Form” button, and you will be redirected to the EMPLOYEES SELECTION BOARD website.

For applying to the MP Police Constable 2023 candidates need to register for their profile first.

The procedure for registration of candidates from the official website is compiled below

On the home page of the website of “Employee Selection Board” the candidates need to click on the “Candidate Profiling” button.

A new page will open up where candidates can fill out the “Profile Registration Form”

Before registering themself candidates needs to ensure that they have an active mobile number and email ID

Once the registration of the candidate has been done, note down the registration number for future reference.

Now, the candidates are ready to apply for MP Police Constable Posts.

Note: If you are already registered then you can directly apply for the posts and follow the steps mentioned below.

After registration candidates are advised to open the official website of the Employee Selection Board and on the home page click on “Available Services”, where they will find the link to apply for MP Police Constable. Here, we have compiled the steps to apply for MP Police Constable posts.

Click on the apply button of “MP Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023” and a new window will open up.

Log in with the registration number and your date of birth

Fill out the required information

Pay the fee as per your category

Submit the application form.

Download the application form for future reference.

MP Police Constable: Application Fee

The board has decided that different application fees will be charged for different categories of candidates. We have tabulated the required application fees according to the categories

Category Application Fee General Rs. 500/- SC/ ST/ OBC/EWS/PwBD (Applicable only to candidates who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh) Rs. 250/-

MP Police Constable: Salary

The MP Police Constable salary structure comprises various components like grade pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, etc. as per the 7th pay commission. All the qualified candidates will receive MP Police Constable in hand salary of Rs 24000 to Rs 27000 per month approximately after the deduction of professional tax, GIS, and NPS from gross pay salary.

MP Police Constable: Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the MP Police Constable 2023 exam can check the MP Police Constable syllabus for the written test. The MP Police Constable Syllabus is divided into various sections such as General knowledge, reasoning, general science, simple arithmetic maths etc.

MP Police Constable: Cut off

MP Police Constable cut-off 2023 will be declared by the recruitment authority. There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the MP Police Constable cutoff marks like the number of vacancies available, the difficulty of the exam, the number of applicants.