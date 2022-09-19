MPPSC Recruitment 2022: Maximum Age Limit To Be Extended By 3 Years, Check Details

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit Extended: If you preparing for various jobs vacancies under MP Public Service Examination, then you have good news. Yes, Madhya Pradesh government is set to extend the maximum age limit by 03 years for the different notifications to be released by the Commission. As per media reports, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to extend the maximum age limit for the MPPSC exam for three years.

Certainly the government moves will provide a satisfaction for those candidates who have become become overaged and were unable to fill various MPPSC examination due to crossing the maximum age limit.

It is noted that many major exams were not conducted during the COVID-19 period by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Now, when the notifications for many major exams are being released by MPPSC, a number of candidates remained unable to apply for these notifications due to issue of averaged.

Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now announced that several students meets him and discussed about the issue. Students become overaged due to not conducting the exams during COVID-19 period. Now government has decided to provide extension of maximum age limit but just for once.

Needless to say, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission use to conduct many competitive exams on annual basis. Now candidates will be befitted by the government move especially those who have become overaged due to not conducting the exams by the Commission.