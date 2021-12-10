MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 Released on peb.mp.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 has been released on peb.mp.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Instructions and other details here.

MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021: Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, DEO & Other Posts. The candidates who applied for MP PEB Group 2 Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their admit card through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Exam is scheduled to be held from 17th To 19th December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates can download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter application number, date of birth, and click on the search button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021

The candidates should note that candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. The candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of the Test Admit Card.

This drive is being done to recruit 259 vacancies for Group 2 (Sub Group 4). The candidates can download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.