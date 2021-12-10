MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 Released on peb.mp.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021: Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Sahayak Sanparikshak, Kanishth Sahayak, DEO & Other Posts. The candidates who applied for MP PEB Group 2 Recruitment 2021 Exam can download their admit card through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.
MP Vyapam Group 2 Sub Group 4 Exam is scheduled to be held from 17th To 19th December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates can download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021?
- Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to the login page.
- Enter application number, date of birth, and click on the search button.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.
Download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021
The candidates should note that candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. The candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of the Test Admit Card.
This drive is being done to recruit 259 vacancies for Group 2 (Sub Group 4). The candidates can download MP Vyapam Group 2 Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.