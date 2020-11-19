MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 Exam Postponed @peb.mp.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 Exam Postponed: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has postponed the exam for Jail Prahari Posts 2020 on its website. All such candidates who were set to appear in MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 Exam can check postponement notice of the exam available on the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), the Jail Department - Prahari (Karyapalik) Recruitment Test - 2020 has been postponed due to unavoidable reason. Candidates who have to appear for the Jail Prahari Exam 2020 exam can check the notice available on the official website.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will release the new examination date on its official website. Board will also release the new Test admit card date on its official website very soon.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) was set to conduct Jail Prahari Exam 2020 from 20 to 29 Nov. 2020 at various exam centres across the State.

Candidates who have to appear for the MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 Exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 Exam Postponement Notice





How to Download: MP Vyapam Jail Prahari 2020 Exam Postponement Notice