MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Recruitment 2022 For 1248 Nursing Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published notification for recruitment of Group 5 Paramedical and Nursing Posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for various posts including Assistant Veterinary Officer,Male Staff Nurse,Ayurveda Compounder,Pharmacist,Pathology Technician,Lab Technician,Radiographer,Panchakarma Assistant,Laboratory Assistant/Lab Assistant and others.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 October 2022. The process to apply online for these posts will commence from 14 October 2022.
You can check all the details about the MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022 Notification including experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.
Notification Details MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:
Important Dates MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:
- Opening Date for Submission of Application: 14 October 2022
- Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 October 2022
- Date of Exam: 25 November 2022
Vacancy Details MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:
Assistant Veterinary Officer-194
Male Staff Nurse-445
Male Nurse-36
Pharmacist Grade-II-6
Technician-29
Ayurveda Compounder-174
Homeopathy Compounder-3
Unani Compounder-37
Staff Nurse-123
Pharmacist (Ayurveda)-28
Pharmacist (Unani)-2
Pathology Technician-1
Lab Technician-32
OT Technician-6
Audio Mestrist-4
Alkaloid Technician -7
Ex-Rey Technician-4
Bhaishajya Kalpak-1
Radiographer-1
Refreshnist -3
Panchakarma Technician-11
Assistant Lab Technician-1
Panchakarma Assistant (M/P)-43
Laboratory Assistant/Lab Assistant- 35
Dresser -13
Compounder (Ayurveda)-2
Compounder (Unani)-3
Darkroom Attendant-4
Eligibility Criteria MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Veterinary Officer-Candidates should have Higher Secondary (10+2 System) 12th Passed with Science/Math.
Two years Diploma in related science.
Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Experience and others for the posts.
Pay Level MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:
Assistant Veterinary Officer-28,700-91,300 (Level-7)
Male Staff Nurse-28,700-91,300 (Level-7)
Male Nurse-28,700-91,300 (Level-7)
Pharmacist Grade-II: 5,200-20,200+Grade Pay 1,900/-
Check the notification link for details of the Pay Level of the posts.
Click Here MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022: PDF
How to Apply MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal on or before 28 October 2022. The process to apply online for these posts will commence from 14 October 2022.