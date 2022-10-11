MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Recruitment 2022 For 1248 Nursing Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online application for the 1248 Nursing Posts on its official website. Check MPPEB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has published notification for recruitment of Group 5 Paramedical and Nursing Posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for various posts including Assistant Veterinary Officer,Male Staff Nurse,Ayurveda Compounder,Pharmacist,Pathology Technician,Lab Technician,Radiographer,Panchakarma Assistant,Laboratory Assistant/Lab Assistant and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 October 2022. The process to apply online for these posts will commence from 14 October 2022.

You can check all the details about the MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022 Notification including experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.

Notification Details MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:

Important Dates MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 14 October 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 October 2022

Date of Exam: 25 November 2022

Vacancy Details MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Veterinary Officer-194

Male Staff Nurse-445

Male Nurse-36

Pharmacist Grade-II-6

Technician-29

Ayurveda Compounder-174

Homeopathy Compounder-3

Unani Compounder-37

Staff Nurse-123

Pharmacist (Ayurveda)-28

Pharmacist (Unani)-2

Pathology Technician-1

Lab Technician-32

OT Technician-6

Audio Mestrist-4

Alkaloid Technician -7

Ex-Rey Technician-4

Bhaishajya Kalpak-1

Radiographer-1

Refreshnist -3

Panchakarma Technician-11

Assistant Lab Technician-1

Panchakarma Assistant (M/P)-43

Laboratory Assistant/Lab Assistant- 35

Dresser -13

Compounder (Ayurveda)-2

Compounder (Unani)-3

Darkroom Attendant-4

Eligibility Criteria MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Veterinary Officer-Candidates should have Higher Secondary (10+2 System) 12th Passed with Science/Math.

Two years Diploma in related science.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Experience and others for the posts.

Pay Level MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Veterinary Officer-28,700-91,300 (Level-7)

Male Staff Nurse-28,700-91,300 (Level-7)

Male Nurse-28,700-91,300 (Level-7)

Pharmacist Grade-II: 5,200-20,200+Grade Pay 1,900/-

Check the notification link for details of the Pay Level of the posts.



How to Apply MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 5 Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-https://www.mponline.gov.in/portal on or before 28 October 2022. The process to apply online for these posts will commence from 14 October 2022.