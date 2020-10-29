MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Short Notice Out: Apply Online for 863 MPEB AEO & SADO Posts from 10 Nov

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notice for recruitment to the post of Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Development Officer (Executive) for Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development Department. The detailed notification for the same will be published on 5 November 2020 at the official website. All candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at peb.mp.gov.in.

A total of 863 vacancies will be recruited. The MPEB AEO & Sr Agri Development Officer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be started from 10 November 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020. The board has decided to conduct the written test for the aforesaid exams from 10 February to 13 February 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Date of Publication of Detailed Advt: 05 November 2020

Starting Date to Apply Online: 10 November 2020

Last Date to Apply Online: 24 November 2020

Last Date for Correction of Errors: 29 November 2020

Date for Exam: 10 February to 13 February 2020

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive), Senior Development Officer (Executive) - 863 Posts

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.

How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 10 November 2020 at peb.mp.gov.in. All candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before applying online. Candidates will be able to check all details after the release of detailed notification.