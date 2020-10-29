Study at Home
MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Short Notice Out: Apply Online for 863 MPEB AEO & SADO Posts from 10 Nov

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notice for recruitment to the post of Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Development Officer (Executive) for Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development Department. The detailed notification for the same will be published on 5 November 2020 at the official website. All candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at peb.mp.gov.in.

Oct 29, 2020 11:46 IST
A total of 863 vacancies will be recruited. The MPEB AEO & Sr Agri Development Officer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be started from 10 November 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020. The board has decided to conduct the written test for the aforesaid exams from 10 February to 13 February 2020. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  •  Date of Publication of Detailed Advt: 05 November 2020
  •  Starting Date to Apply Online: 10 November 2020
  •  Last Date to Apply Online: 24 November 2020
  •  Last Date for Correction of Errors: 29 November 2020
  •  Date for Exam: 10 February to 13 February 2020

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

 Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive), Senior Development Officer (Executive) - 863 Posts

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.

Download MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online- link to active on 10 November

Official Website

How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 10 November 2020 at peb.mp.gov.in. All candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before applying online. Candidates will be able to check all details after the release of detailed notification.

FAQ

How to apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 10 November 2020 at peb.mp.gov.in. All candidates are advised to read instructions carefully before applying online. Candidates will be able to check all details after the release of detailed notification.

What is the qualification required for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

Candidates will be able to qualification details once the detailed notification released at the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

What is the exam date for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

The board has decided to conduct the written test for the aforesaid exams from 10 February to 13 February 2020.

What are the Important Dates for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

The MPEB AEO & Sr Agri Development Officer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be started from 10 November 2020. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.

How many vacancies are released for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2020?

A total of 863 vacancies will be recruited to the post of Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Development Officer (Executive) for Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development Department.
Job Summary
NotificationMP Vyapam Recruitment 2020 Short Notice Out: Apply Online for 863 MPEB AEO & SADO Posts from 10 Nov
Notification DateOct 29, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionNov 24, 2020
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
