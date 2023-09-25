MP Board 11th Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Economics Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Check here the direct download link of MP Board 11th class Economics syllabus 2024 and Marking Scheme PDFs.

MP Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: MPBSE or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, has published the 11th class curriculum for 2024. The MPBSE Class 11 Economics Class 11 syllabus for Arts and Commerce stream is published online at mpbse.nic.in. The syllabus is divided into two parts, namely, Statistics in Economics and The Growth of Indian Economy. Both first and second part has 4 units and consists of 40 marks each. The total marks for the theory examination is 80 and 3 hours is provided.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 11 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

The direct MPBSE Class 11 Economics syllabus 2023-24 PDF download link and the marking scheme is attached towards the end of this article.

Related: MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 11 Economics Marking Scheme 2023