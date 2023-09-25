MP Board 11th Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Economics Syllabus PDF

MP Board Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: MPBSE or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, has published the 11th class curriculum for 2024. The MPBSE Class 11 Economics Class 11 syllabus for Arts and Commerce stream is published online at mpbse.nic.in. The syllabus is divided into two parts, namely, Statistics in Economics and The Growth of Indian Economy. Both first and second part has 4 units and consists of 40 marks each. The total marks for the theory examination is 80 and 3 hours is provided.
MP Board Class 11 Economics Marking Scheme 2023
- Questions number 1 to 5 will have 32 objective-type questions for 1 mark each
- Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 06 questions
- Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 06 questions
- Que 3 - True False, 06 questions
- Que 4 - Match the following, 07 questions
- Que 5 - One line answer, 07 questions
- Question number 6 to 15 will have a total of 10 questions, 02 marks each
- Question number 16 to 19 will have a total of 04 questions,0 3 marks each
- Question number 20 to 23 will have a total of 04 questions, 04 marks each.
Download MPBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Download MPBSE Class 11 Economics Marking Scheme 2023-24 PDF