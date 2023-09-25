MP Board 11th Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Psychology Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download MP Board 11th class Psychology syllabus 2024 along with its Exam pattern and marks distribution PDFs.

Get Here Detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 11th Psychology Syllabus and Paper Pattern

MP Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination, or MPBSE has made available the 11th class syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 on its website. The subject-wise curriculum for all streams i.e. Arts, Commerce and Science is available in the Academics section on mpbse.nic.in. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the direct download link to MPBSE Class 11 Psychology syllabus 2023-24 along with its marking scheme in PDF format.

Also Check:

MPBSE Class 11 Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

MP Board Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2024

There are a total of 8 units in the syllabus.

The paper will be conducted for 70 marks.

MPBSE students will get 3 hours to attempt the paper.

Related: MP Board Time Table 2024 RELEASED: MPBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet on mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Class 11 Psychology Marking Scheme 2023-24