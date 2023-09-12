MP Board 9th Computer Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Computer Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 9 Computer Syllabus 2023-24: In this article, students can find the MP Board Syllabus for Class 9 Computer. The syllabus presented below is for students of the current academic session 2023-2024.

MPBSE Class 9 Computer Syllabus: Here, students can find MPBSE Class 9 complete Syllabus for Computer. We have also attached a free PDF download link in the article for students who wish to save the syllabus for future reference. For those who want to check syllabuses for other subjects of class 9, you can find the links attached below, or else you can also go to MPBSE’s official website to check the complete syllabus.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has published the syllabus for classes 9,10,11 & 12, on its official website. The syllabus mentioned here is for students appearing for annual examinations in 2024 since the curriculum is for the current academic session 2023-2024. You can also check the marking scheme for all subjects of class 9 on the same.

As we all know, the syllabus is the most crucial part of exam preparation since it is used as the map that guides students and teachers throughout the academic session. It presents what has to be studied within an academic year, how will be the time be distributed such that the entire syllabus is covered in schools and by students, and much more. Thus, it is advised that students go through the syllabus presented here before they begin their preparation for annual examinations.

MPBSE Class 9 Computer Syllabus 2023-2024

Basics of Information Technology Cyber Safety Office Tools

To download MPBSE Class 9 Computer Syllabus in PDF, click on the link below

Students must go through the syllabus of every subject before taking a step ahead in the preparation for examinations. Here, we have presented to you the syllabus for Class 9 Social Science subject. Please find attached important links for syllabi of other subjects and classes. If you find this article useful, keep tuning in to JagranJosh for related content. Also, do not forget to follow us on our social media handles.

Also Read:

MPBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024

MPBSE Class 9 Urdu Syllabus 2023-2024

MPBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024