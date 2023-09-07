MP Board 9th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Hindi Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Check the MP Board 9th Class Syllabus Hindi 2023-24 along with the Exam pattern and marks distribution from this article at Jagran Josh. Also download the PDFs from the link at the end.

MP Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) has recently released the 9th-grade Hindi syllabus for the ongoing academic year of 2024. This revised syllabus holds significant importance for students as it acts as a comprehensive guide for their year-long exam preparations. The written examination for MP Board Class 9th Hindi will be evaluated out of 75 marks, and candidates will have a total of 3 hours to complete the paper. In this article, Jagran Josh has provided the most latest and updated MPBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Hindi in 2024, including the marking scheme. Furthermore, you can conveniently access the syllabus and MP Board 9th Hindi Exam Pattern for 2024 by using the direct PDF download link provided at the conclusion of the article.

MP Board Class 9 Hindi Marking Scheme 2023-24

MP Board Class 9 Hindi Question Paper Pattern 2023-24

Questions number 1 to 5 will have 30 objective-type questions.

Que 1 - Choose the correct option, 6 questions

Que 2 - Fill in the blanks, 6 questions

Que 3 - True False, 6 questions

Que 4 - Match the following, 6 questions

Que 5 - One line answer, 6 questions

Question number 6 to 17 will have a total of 12 questions, 2 marks each

Question number 18 to 20 will have a total of 3 questions, 3 marks each

Question number 21 to 23 will have a total of 3 questions, 4 marks each.