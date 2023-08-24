Explainer

MP Board 9th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Maths Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 9 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Maths and its syllabus for class 9 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article. 

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 9th Maths Syllabus and paper pattern

Thе 9th-gradе Maths еxam in thе MPBSE curriculum holds significant importancе for studеnts appearing in the MP board exams. Thе Madhya Pradеsh Board of Sеcondary Examination (MPBSE) has rеcеntly rеlеasеd thе syllabus for compulsory and elective subjects for thе upcoming 9th-gradе еxams in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar. To ensure thorough preparation for thе MPBSE Class 9 еxams, studеnts must mеticulously go through thе syllabus and grading structurе. This will enable thеm to carefully stratеgizе thеir approach for thе MPBSE 9th-grade еxams.  

Maths Syllabus for MPBSE Class 9th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Maths for MPBSE class 9th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Maths Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 9th Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Maths for MPBSE class 9th Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

Download MPBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF

 

Download MPBSE Class 9 Maths Marking Scheme 2023-2024 PDF

FAQ

What are the passing marks out of 75 in the MP board Class 9th Maths exam?

The passing marks out of 80 in the MP board Class 9th Maths exam is 24.75.

Is MPBSE Maths class 9 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE Maths class 9 syllabus pdf through this article. Click on the link provided at the end of the article to download the complete syllabus PDF and also go through the marking scheme.

How many questions are there in MP Board 9th Maths Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24?

There are 23 questions in the MP Board 9th Maths Exam according to the syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24.

