MPHC Group D Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed @mphc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

MPHC Group D Interview 2022 Postponed: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has postponed the interview schedule for the various posts under Group D. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for various Group D posts including Driver, Gardener, Sweeper and others can check the postponement notice available on the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in.

You can download the MPHC Group D Interview 2021 Postponement Notice after following the steps given below. You can download the district wise interview postponement notice available on the official website.

How to Download MPHC Group D Interview 2022 Postponement Notice Steps Here

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court -mphc.gov.in Visit on the Exam Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link 07-01-2022 Notification regarding Postponement of Interview for recruitment to the post of Class-IV staff for Various District Court on the home page. After clicking the related link, you will get the PDF of Postponement Notice. Take Print Out of MPHC Group D Interview 2022 Postponement Notice and save a copy for future reference.

According to the short notice released, the interview has been postponed due to growing cases of COVID. Interview postponement notice for various district across the state has been available on the official website.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh High Court was set to conduct the interview for various Group D posts in the month of January 2022 onward. Candidates can check the district wise Postponement Notice for various Grade D posts available on the official website.