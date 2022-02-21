MPHC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Civil Judge Post @mphc.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the details interview schedule for the posts of Civil Judge on its official website - mphc.gov.in. Check details here.

MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the details interview schedule for the posts of Civil Judge Class-II(Entry Level). Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) will conduct the interview for the Civil Judge Class-II posts from 07 March 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for Civil Judge Class-II(Entry Level) can check the MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of MP High Court - mphc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court -mphc.gov.in Visit on the Exam Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link 18-02-2022 - Date-wise Schedule for Interview/Viva-voce of Civil Judge Class-II(Entry Level) Exam-2019(Phase-II) on the home page. After clicking the related link, you will get the PDF of the MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022. Take Print Out of MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

You can download directly the MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022/Notice from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, candidates who have been qualified for the interview round for Civil Judge posts should note that Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has uploaded the details Biodata and Attestation form and other on its official website. Candidates will have to send the filled Biodata form with other details/documents as mentioned on the notification on or before 04 March 2022.

Interview will be conduced for the Civil Judge Class-II(Entry Level) from 07 to 05 April 2022 and the details Date wise Plan for Interview/Viva voce is available on the official website. Candidates can download their Interview Admit Card from the official website before seven day of their interview. You can check the details notice directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: MPHC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2022-Notice




