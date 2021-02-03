MPPEB RAEO Admit Card 2021 Out, Download MP Vyapam Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari (AEO) and Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari (ADO) Call Letter @peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB RAEO Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Exam and Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari Exam (RAEO) OR Agriculture Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive). Candidates, who have applied for MPPEB AEO and ADO Recruitment, can download MP RAEO Admit Card 2021 from the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB RAEO Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download MPPEB AEO Admit Card and MPPEB ADO Admit Card, directly, through the link:

MPPEB RAEO Admit Card Download Link

How to Download MPPEB RAEO Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of MPPEB i.e. peb.mp.gov.in Click on the link ‘Test Admit Card - Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Evam Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari Recruitment test -2020’, given on the home page under 'Latest Update' It will redirect you to a new page where you need to read All Instructions After reading the instruction, enter your details such as Application No. And Date of Birth Solve the question and click on ‘Search’ Button Download MP AEO ADO Admit Card

It is to be noted that the MPPEB Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Admit Card with original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

MPPEB RAEO Exam Schedule:

Name of Post Time Date Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari 09 AM to 12 PM 10 to 13 February 2021 Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari 2 PM to 5 PM

MPPEB had invited online application for filling up 863 vacancies of Agriculture Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) from 10 January to 29 January 2021.