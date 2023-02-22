MPPGCL Recruitment 2023: 453 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The MP Power Generating Company has announced the MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 for 453 posts of JE, AE & Other Posts. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of MPPGCL i.e., mppgcl.mp.gov.in.For more information on how to apply for the MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process has started and the last date for submission of application forms is 16th March 2023. As many as 453 vacancies have been announced for the post of JE, AE & Other Posts, and others.

The age limit to apply for MPPGCL Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 43 years can apply for the MPPGCL Recruitment. However the age limit varies for different posts and the age relaxations will be applicable as per the government norms.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

The MPPGCL has invited applications for 453 JE, AE & Other Posts, and other Posts. MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority MP Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) Posts Name JE, AE & Other Posts Total Vacancies 453 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 24th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 16th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination and Document Verification

Candidates can download the MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Candidates can check the MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the MPPGCL Recruitment Notification 2023.

MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 24th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 16th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the MPPGCL in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

As many as 453 vacancies have been announced for the post of JE, AE & Others, The number of vacancies announced for MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Engineer 19 Accounts Officer 46 Fire Officer 2 Law Officer 2 Shift Chemist 15 Manager 10 Junior Engineer 70 Junior Engineer/Assistant Manager 280 Management Executive 4 Law Officer/Legal Executive 4 Manager 1

The MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

The minimum educational qualification for MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 has been released by the MPPGCL in the official notification Candidates must hold a BE/B. Tech/Diploma/CA/ICWA/MBA from a recognised university/institution with relevant experience as per the official notification. For detailed information regarding the MPPGCL Recruitment Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

The MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the MPPGCL. Candidates can check the Application Fee for MPPGCL Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Category Fee General Rs 1200/- SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD Rs 600/-

To apply for MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of MPPGCL i.e., mppgcl.mp.gov.in.

Candidates applying for JE, AE & Other Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for MPPGCL JE, AE & Other Posts Recruitment 2023 as per MPPGCL Recruitment Notification is 16th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.