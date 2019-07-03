MPPGCL Recruitment 2019: 29 Vacancies Notified for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Posts

M.P. Power Generating Company Limited Job Notification: M.P. Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL) has invited applications for the 29 posts of Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 31 July 2019.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 31 July 2019

M.P. Power Generating Company Limited Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice-22 Posts

Mechanical Engineering-12

Electrical Engineering-06

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-03

Electronic and Telecommunicatiion-01

Technician Apprentice-07

Mechanical Engineering-03

Electrical Engineering-03

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-01



Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice- Candidates should have Degree in Engineering/Technology from any recognized University/Institution.

Candidates should have Degree in Engineering/Technology from any recognized University/Institution. Technician Apprentice- Diploma in Engineering/Technology in the above disciplines, with the recognized institutions from M.P Technical Board.

Diploma in Engineering/Technology in the above disciplines, with the recognized institutions from M.P Technical Board. Check the notification for the details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Official Notification PDF Download Here



How to Apply

Candidates can download the application form the MPPGCL s website www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in/careers.html and send the same with the necessary documents on or before 31 July 2019.