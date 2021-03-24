MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021 for State Sevice & Forest Service Expected on 6 April @mppsc.nic.in, SSE & SFS Details

MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is expected to release the admit card of Prelims Exam for State Services 2021 and State Forest Services 2021 on 06 April 2021 on official websites mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in, as per MPPSC SSE SFS Notification. MP State Service Exam and MP State Forest Exam are scheduled on 11 April 2021 (Sunday).

All candidates who have applied for MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 and MPPSC State Forest Exam 2021 would be able to download MPPSC Admit Card from 06 April to 10 April 2021.

MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

MPPSC State Service Exam Pattern and MPPSC Forest Service Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Paper I (General Studies) 100 200 2 Hours Paper-II (General Aptitude Test) 100 200 2 Hours

There will be no negative marking.

The question paper will be available in Hindi and English language

The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:

MPPSC State Service Syllabus

MPPSC State Forest Service Syllabus

MPPSC Cut-Off

General Category - 40%

SC/ ST/ OBC - 30%

MPPSC State Service

The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam.

MPPSC Prelims Exam is being conducted for filling up 235 vacancies under State Services SSE 2020 and 111 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS 2020.