MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021 for State Sevice & Forest Service Expected on 6 April @mppsc.nic.in, SSE & SFS Details
MPPSC State Services Admit Card 2021 and MPPSC State Forest Services Admit Card on 06 April 2021 on mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Exam Syllabus, Pattern Here.
MPPSC Pre Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is expected to release the admit card of Prelims Exam for State Services 2021 and State Forest Services 2021 on 06 April 2021 on official websites mppsc.nic.in and mponline.gov.in, as per MPPSC SSE SFS Notification. MP State Service Exam and MP State Forest Exam are scheduled on 11 April 2021 (Sunday).
All candidates who have applied for MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 and MPPSC State Forest Exam 2021 would be able to download MPPSC Admit Card from 06 April to 10 April 2021.
MPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern
MPPSC State Service Exam Pattern and MPPSC Forest Service Exam Pattern:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper I (General Studies)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Paper-II (General Aptitude Test)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
There will be no negative marking.
The question paper will be available in Hindi and English language
The candidates can check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:
MPPSC State Forest Service Syllabus
MPPSC Cut-Off
General Category - 40%
SC/ ST/ OBC - 30%
MPPSC State Service
The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam.
MPPSC Prelims Exam is being conducted for filling up 235 vacancies under State Services SSE 2020 and 111 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS 2020.