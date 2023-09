MPPSC PCS Previous Year Question Paper:एमपी पीसीएस परीक्षा के पिछले वर्षों के प्रश्न पत्र और उनके उत्तर यहां से करें डाउनलोड करें

What is DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023?

The DSSSB PGT Syllabus PDF is divided into two sections, i.e., Section A and Section B.Section A is further divided into five sub-sections and Section B comprises MCQs pertaining to Post Graduation Qualification and Teaching Methodology required for the post.

What is DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 for Section A?

The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section A is further divided into five sub-sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mental Ability and reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude and Data Interpretation, English Language and Comprehension, and Hindi Language and Comprehension.

What is DSSSB PGT Syllabus 2023 for Section B?

The DSSSB PGT syllabus for Section B includes subjects i.e. Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, IT, Economics, English, Geography, History, and Hindi.

How to prepare for DSSSB PGT Syllabus?

To ace the DSSSB PGT exam, one must check the DSSSB PGT syllabus, use the best books and resources, and attempt mock tests and previous year's papers to excel in the exam.

What is the DSSSB PGT 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the DSSSB PGT exam pattern 2023, the exam is divided into two sections i.e., Section A and Section B. Section A carries 100 marks and Section B carries 200 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong response.