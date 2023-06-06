MPSC APP Interview Date 2023 Out @mpsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Public Prosecutor Interview Schedule Here

Maharashtra PSC has released  the detailed interview schedule for the Assistant Public Prosecutor posts on its official website- mpsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here. 

MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023 Download
MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023:  Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released  the detailed interview schedule for the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A posts on its official website. Interviews for the Phase 4, 5 & 6 for the Assistant Public Prosecutor posts against Adv No.001/2022 will be held from June 14, 2023 onwards. 

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A posts can download the  detailed interview schedule from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively the interview schedule can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023

Interviews for the Assistant Public Prosecutor posts will be conducted from June 13 to July 06, 2023 as per the schedule by MPSC. Candidates can check the detailed schedule as per their registration number and their name for their Interview Date/Time. Candidates will have to ensure their presence for the interview round according to the schedule/venue/timing.  

Venue for the interview is-MPSC Office, Trishul Gold Field Bldg. Plot No.34, Opp. Sarovar Vihar, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai 400614.

Interview round is the part of the selection process for the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group-A Advt. No. 001-2022 released earlier by MPSC. 

MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023: Overview

Organization  Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Name of Post Assistant Public Prosecutor
Number of Post 547
Advt No 001/2022 
Interview Schedule  June 13 to July 06, 2023
Official Website  mpsc.gov.in


It is noted MPSC had earlier released the notification for  547 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A under advertisement number 001/2022.

You can download the MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023

  1. Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).i.e.mpsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates section on the home page.
  3. Click the link ‘Adv.No.001/2022 Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A - Interview Schedule (Phase 4, 5 & 6)’ flashing on the homepage.
  4. It will redirect you to a new window where you will get the pdf of the desired interview schedule .
  5. Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the interview for the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A post is scheduled?

The interview for the Assistant Public Prosecutor, Group A post will be held from June 13 to July 06, 2023.

How one can download the MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023?

You can download the MPSC APP Interview Schedule 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
