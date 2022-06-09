MPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 Released for Various Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

MPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for various faculty posts including Professor/Assistant Professor/Associate Professor and others. Commission has uploaded the details interview schedule for these posts against Advt.No. 75/2021, 135/2021, 93/2021, 259/2021, 187/2021,254/2021, 120/2021, 222/2021, 195/2021, 208/2021, 176/2021 and 095/2021.
Candidates qualified for the interview round for these posts can download the Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website-mpsc.gov.in.
MPSC will conduct the interview for these faculty posts from 14 June 2022 onwards. Interview for the post of Professor/Assistant Professor for Bio-Chemistry discipline will be conducted on 14 June 2022.
Interview for the post of Associate Professor for the Pharmacology discipline will be conducted on 15-16 June 2022.
Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the various post against Advt.No. 75/2021, 135/2021, 93/2021, 259/2021, 187/2021,254/2021, 120/2021, 222/2021, 195/2021, 208/2021, 176/2021 and 095/2021 can download the details schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps
- Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link ‘Announcement regarding Interview Schedule for Advt.No. 75/2021, 135/2021, 93/2021, 259/2021, 187/2021,254/2021, 120/2021, 222/2021, 195/2021, 208/2021, 176/2021 and 095/2021’ available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022.
- Download and save the same for future reference.
Direct Link to Download the MPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022