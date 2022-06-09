MPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 Released for Various Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Maharashtra PSC has released the interview schedule for various faculty posts on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

MPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the interview schedule for various faculty posts including Professor/Assistant Professor/Associate Professor and others. Commission has uploaded the details interview schedule for these posts against Advt.No. 75/2021, 135/2021, 93/2021, 259/2021, 187/2021,254/2021, 120/2021, 222/2021, 195/2021, 208/2021, 176/2021 and 095/2021.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for these posts can download the Faculty Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website-mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC will conduct the interview for these faculty posts from 14 June 2022 onwards. Interview for the post of Professor/Assistant Professor for Bio-Chemistry discipline will be conducted on 14 June 2022.

Interview for the post of Associate Professor for the Pharmacology discipline will be conducted on 15-16 June 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the various post against Advt.No. 75/2021, 135/2021, 93/2021, 259/2021, 187/2021,254/2021, 120/2021, 222/2021, 195/2021, 208/2021, 176/2021 and 095/2021 can download the details schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘Announcement regarding Interview Schedule for Advt.No. 75/2021, 135/2021, 93/2021, 259/2021, 187/2021,254/2021, 120/2021, 222/2021, 195/2021, 208/2021, 176/2021 and 095/2021’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Maharashtra PSC Interview Schedule 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.

Direct Link to Download the MPSC Faculty Interview Schedule 2022



