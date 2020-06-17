MPSC Revised Exam Dates announced: MPSC Prelims Exam on 13 September; Check Details

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced revised MPSC exam dates on its official website mpsc.gov.in. As per the new MPSC Timetable, MPSC Prelims 2020 exam will now be held on 13 September. The MPSC Preliminary exam was scheduled to be held in April 2020, however it was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, MPSC Subordinate Services Group B Exam 2020 will be held on 11 October 2020 including the recruitment test for the posts of ASI, STI and ASO in Maharashtra State Services.

Moreover, MPSC Maharashtra Engineering Services Prelims 2020 exam which was scheduled to be held in May 2020 will now be held on 1 November 2020. The MPSC Engineering Services or Abhiyantriki Seva Purv Pariksha was also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MPSC generally holds these recruitment exams in the month of April or May every year for filling vacancies in Group A, B and C posts in Maharashtra.

Let's now have a look at the revised exam dates or time table of MPSC exams:

MPSC 2020: Revised Exam Date

Exam Name Date MPSC Prelims 2020 13 September 2020 MPSC Subordinate Services Group B 2020 11 October 2020 Maharashtra Engineering Service Prelims 2020 1 November 2020

The MPSC Preliminary exam was originally scheduled to be held on 26th April and the MPSC Subordinate Services Exam was to take place on 10th May 2020. However, the Maharashtra Commission had to postpone these exams along with other MPSC exams in the wake of novel Coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown imposed in the entire country along with the social distancing aspects given out by the government to contain the spread of deadly virus.