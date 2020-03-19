MPSC Time Table 2020-21: Exam Dates & Calendar of Maharashtra Government Jobs|PDF Download

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the revised MPSC Time Table and Exam calendar of the competitive examinations on its official website mpsc.gov.in. MPSC is going to conduct several recruitment exams in the year 2020 including Maharashtra State Services Exam, Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam, MPSC Forest Services, MPSC Civil Judge Recruitment, Maharashtra Engineering Services, Maharashtra Group C Services Exam and Maharashtra Agriculture Services Exam 2020. In this article, we have shared below the tentative exam calendar and MPSC Time Table of the upcoming Maharashtra Government Jobs. The time table contains the exam dates, notification release dates, and other details of the MPSC 2020 exams. PDF Download the detailed MPSC Time Table below and prepare a proper study plan accordingly.

Aspirants who have already applied or look forward to sit for the MPSC Recruitment exams in the coming days should definitely go through the detailed exam schedule as notified by the Maharashtra Commission. As per the time table, MPSC State Services Prelims Exam will be held on 5th April 2020 and the State Services Mains exam will be held on 8th, 9th and 10th August 2020. Apart from this, the MPSC Calendar contains the Prelims and Mains exam dates of other MPSC Exams.

Let's have a look at the Tentative Exam Calendar, Time Table and Schedule of MPSC Competitive Exams 2020:

MPSC State Services Examination 2020 MPSC Notification Date December 2019 MPSC Prelims Exam Date 5 April 2020 (Sunday) MPSC Mains Exam Date 8 August, 9 August, 10 August 2020 MPSC Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class Competitive Examination 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date January 2020 MPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam Date 1 March 2020 (Sunday) MPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 14 June 2020 (Sunday) Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date January 2020 Prelims Exam Date 15 March 2020 (Sunday) Mains Exam Date 12 July 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Subordinate Services Group B Combined Exam 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date February 2020 Maharashtra Subordinate Services Prelims Exam Date 3 May 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Subordinate Services Mains Exam Date Paper I 6 September 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Subordinate Services Mains Exam Date Paper II (Police Sub Inspector) 13 September 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Subordinate Services Mains Exam Date Paper II (State Tax Inspector) 27 September 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Subordinate Services Mains Exam Date Paper II (Assistant Section Officer) 4 October 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Forest Services Exam 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date March 2020 Prelims Exam Date 10 May 2020 (Sunday) Mains Exam Date 11 October 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Engineering Services Examination Combined Exam 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date March 2020 Prelims Exam Date 17 May 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Exam 2020 Mains Exam Date 18 October 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Exam 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date April 2020 Prelims Exam Date 7 June 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Group C Mains Exam Date- Combined Paper I 29 November 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Group C Mains Exam Date - Paper II (Clerk-Typist) 6 December 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Group C Mains Exam Date - Paper II (Excise Sub Inspector) 13 December 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Group C Mains Exam Date - Paper II (Tax Assistant) 20 December 2020 (Sunday) Maharashtra Agriculture Services Exam 2020 Notification/Advertisement Release Date May 2020 Prelims Exam Date 5 July 2020 (Sunday) Mains Exam Date 1 November 2020 (Sunday)

