MPSC SI Result 2020 Declared @mpsc.gov.in, Check Roll Number Here

MPSC SI Result 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B (Main) examination 2019 for Police Sub Inspector on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the MPSC Police Sub Inspector Mains exam can check their result available on the official website of MPSC - mpsc.gov.in.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has conducted the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B (Main) examination 2019 on 04-08-2019. Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Mains Exam.

Earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had released the notification for the Police Sub Inspector posts under Non-Gazetted, Group-B against Advertisement No. 8/2019.

Candidates appeared for the Police Sub Inspector Mains exam can check the result available on the official website. You can check the result also with the link given below.

Link for MPSC SI Result 2020





MPSC SI Result 2020 Download Process.

Visit the official website i.e. www.mpsc.gov.in/

Visit on the RECENT NEWS / ANNOUNCEMENTS section available on the home page.

Click on the link Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B (Main) examination 2019 Police Sub Inspector Result Flashing on the Home Page.

A New PDF will open where you will get the desired Result for Police Sub Inspector.

Take Print Out of Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for latest updates regarding Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Police Sub Inspector posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.