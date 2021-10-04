Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

MPSC State Service Exam 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: 200 Vacancies, Apply Online for Maharashtra SSE @mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting State Service Examination 2021 (SSE 2021) on 02 January 2022. Check Notification, Application Link and Other Details.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 20:19 IST
MPSC State Service Exam 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued a notification for State Service Examination 2021 (SSE 2021) on its official website (mpsc.gov.in). The exam will be conducted for recruitment of 200+ Posts under various departments of the state on 02 January 2022.

Candidates who are interested to appear for SSE 2021 can submit their application by visiting the official website from 05 October to 25 October 2021.

More details on MPSC SSE such as qualification, vacancy break-up, age limit, and other details can be checked through MPSC SSE Notification Link given below:

MPSC State Service Notification Download

MPSC State Service Online Application Link

MPSC Website

 MPSC SSE Vacancy Details:

Total number of Vacancy: 200+

  • Deputy District Magistrate – Group A-12
  • Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police – Group A-16
  • Assistant State Tax Commissioner - 16 Posts
  • Block Development Officer or equivalent posts - 15 Posts
  • Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services – Group A-15
  • Industry Deputy Director Technical – Group A- 4
  • And others Posts

MPSC SSE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University/Institution. Check detailed notification for details of the educational qualification for the various posts.

How to Apply for MPSC SSE 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidate apply for these posts through the official website of MPSC https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

FAQ

What is MPSC SSE Qualification ?

Bachelor's Degree

What is MPSC State Service Exam Date ?

2 October 2022

What is Maharashtra SSE Registration Date ?

25 October 2021

What is MPSC SSE Application Starting Date ?

5 October 2021
