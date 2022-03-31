JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off & Merit List Here

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsc.gov.in. Check List of selected candidates here. 

Created On: Mar 31, 2022 12:49 IST
MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the prelims result for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Asst Labor Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies through State Service Examination. Candidates who appeared in the MPSC State Services Prelims Exam against the Advt No. 106/2021 can download the result from the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in. 

MPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2022 was held on 23 January 2022 across the State and the result for the same has now been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. It will redirect you to a PDF. 
  4. Check your roll numbers and save MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022

MPSC State Services Prelims Cut Off Marks

Category

Sub Category

Cut Off Marks

Open

General

Female

Sports

228.375

215.250

157.125

SC

General

Female

Sports

219.625

205.250

131.625

ST

General

Female

201.375

181.625

DT (A)

General

Female

225.125

215.250

NT (B)

General

Female

224.750

215.250

SBC

General

228.375

NT (C)

General

Female

228.375

215.250

NT (D)

General

228.375

OBC

General

Female

Sports

228.375

215.250

157.125

EWS

General

Female

228.375

215.250

Divyang

TYPE - A (Blindness, Low Vision)

TYPE - B (Deaf, HH)

TYPE - C (Loco.Dis and others)

TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)

196.405

179.000

198.500

21.343

Orphan

 

169.375

What's Next?

All those who have been qualified in MPSC State Services Prelims are eligible to appear in the MPSC State Services Mains Exam. The schedule of the exam will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

FAQ

When was MPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2022 conducted?

23 January 2022.

How can I Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022?

Candidates can download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

Is MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 Released?

Yes.

