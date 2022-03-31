MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off & Merit List Here

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 has been released by Maharashtra Public Service Commission on mpsc.gov.in. Check List of selected candidates here.

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the prelims result for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Asst Labor Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies through State Service Examination. Candidates who appeared in the MPSC State Services Prelims Exam against the Advt No. 106/2021 can download the result from the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2022 was held on 23 January 2022 across the State and the result for the same has now been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Check your roll numbers and save MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022

MPSC State Services Prelims Cut Off Marks

Category Sub Category Cut Off Marks Open General Female Sports 228.375 215.250 157.125 SC General Female Sports 219.625 205.250 131.625 ST General Female 201.375 181.625 DT (A) General Female 225.125 215.250 NT (B) General Female 224.750 215.250 SBC General 228.375 NT (C) General Female 228.375 215.250 NT (D) General 228.375 OBC General Female Sports 228.375 215.250 157.125 EWS General Female 228.375 215.250 Divyang TYPE - A (Blindness, Low Vision) TYPE - B (Deaf, HH) TYPE - C (Loco.Dis and others) TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others) 196.405 179.000 198.500 21.343 Orphan 169.375

What's Next?

All those who have been qualified in MPSC State Services Prelims are eligible to appear in the MPSC State Services Mains Exam. The schedule of the exam will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.