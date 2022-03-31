MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off & Merit List Here

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the prelims result for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Asst Labor Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies through State Service Examination. Candidates who appeared in the MPSC State Services Prelims Exam against the Advt No. 106/2021 can download the result from the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.
MPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2022 was held on 23 January 2022 across the State and the result for the same has now been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of MPSC.i.e. mpsc.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022' flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to a PDF.
- Check your roll numbers and save MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 for future reference.
Direct Link to Download MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022
MPSC State Services Prelims Cut Off Marks
|
Category
|
Sub Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Open
|
General
Female
Sports
|
228.375
215.250
157.125
|
SC
|
General
Female
Sports
|
219.625
205.250
131.625
|
ST
|
General
Female
|
201.375
181.625
|
DT (A)
|
General
Female
|
225.125
215.250
|
NT (B)
|
General
Female
|
224.750
215.250
|
SBC
|
General
|
228.375
|
NT (C)
|
General
Female
|
228.375
215.250
|
NT (D)
|
General
|
228.375
|
OBC
|
General
Female
Sports
|
228.375
215.250
157.125
|
EWS
|
General
Female
|
228.375
215.250
|
Divyang
|
TYPE - A (Blindness, Low Vision)
TYPE - B (Deaf, HH)
TYPE - C (Loco.Dis and others)
TYPE - D & E (Int.Dis., Mult.Dis and others)
|
196.405
179.000
198.500
21.343
|
Orphan
|
|
169.375
What's Next?
All those who have been qualified in MPSC State Services Prelims are eligible to appear in the MPSC State Services Mains Exam. The schedule of the exam will be communicated in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.