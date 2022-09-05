MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 (Out) at mpsc.gov.in, Download Subordinate Services Group B Hall Ticket

Maharashtra PSC has released the Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Main Examination Combined Paper 1 Admit Card on its official website-mpsconline.gov.in. Check download link.

MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2021Update: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 Combined Paper 1 Admit Card on its official website. Candidates qualified for the Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 Combined Paper 1 can download MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card by visiting the official website of MPSC Online i.e. mpsconline.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, MPSC will conduct the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020 Combined Paper 1 on 11 September 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2021Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: MPSC Subordinate Service Mains Admit Card 2021 Update