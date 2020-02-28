MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Notification: Apply for 806 Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer & State Tax Inspector Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Graduates Eligible

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Notification: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the recruitment notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-gazetted Group-B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020. A total of 806 vacancies are available, out of which 475 for Police Sub Inspector Post, 52 for Assistant Section Officer Post and 64 for State Tax Inspector Post.

MPSC is inviting online application for MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2020.Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Exam from 28 February to 19 March 2020. MPSC Subordinate Services Online Application Link is also given below.

Candidates seeking to apply for MPSC Subordinate Services Posts should have a Bachelor’s Degree. More details on MPSC Subordinate Services Posts are available below.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number – 05/2020

MPSC Subordinate Services Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 28 February 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission – 19 March 2020

Last Date for Payment of Fee by Challan - 20 March 2020

Date of Preliminary Exam - 03 May 2020

MPSC Subordinate Services Vacancy Details

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) - 650

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) – 67 Posts

State Tax Inspector (STI) – 89 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduation from a recognized university and should have knowledge of Marathi. For more information, check detailed notification given below

Physical Eligibility:

Male:

Height – 165 cm

Chest – 79 cm

Female:

Height – 157 cm

Age Limit:

PSI - 19 to 31 Years

ASO and STI – 18 to 38 Years

Selection Procedure for MPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of preliminary exam followed by mains exam.

How to Apply for MPSC Subordinate Services Exam 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website of MPSC www.mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in on or before 19 March 2020.

MPSC Subordinate Services 2020 Application Fee:

General - Rs. 374/-

OBC/SC/ST - Rs. 274/-

MPSC Subordinate Services Notification 2020 PDF

MPSC Subordinate Services Online Application Link