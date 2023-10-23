MRVC Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Manager Posts: Salary upto Rs. 1,10,828, Check Eligibility

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) has released the notification for the Assistant Manager posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and other updates here.

Get all the details of MRVC Recruitment here, apply online link

MRVC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), a public sector undertaking of Govt of India under Ministry of Railway has released job notification in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. Organisation is set to recruit for various Assistant Manager (Civil) posts on fixed gross emoluments basis.

To apply for Assistant Manager Civil posts, candidates should have Graduated in Civil Engineering( BE/B.Tech) or equivalent with not less than 70 percent marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: November 10, 2023

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Civil)-15 Posts

Educational Qualification For MRVC 2023

Candidates should have Graduate in Civil Engineering ( BE/B.Tech) or equivalent with not less than 70 percent marks

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Gross Fixed Emoluments

Rs. 1,10,828 per month with additional benefits as mentioned in the notification.



MRVC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The upper age should not exceed 35 years on the date of issue of vacancy notification.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

MRVC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of document verification followed by an interview. Final selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the interview round.



MRVC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply for MRVC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in offline mode in prescribed format and can send the duly filled in application form to-Manager (HR), Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. by email on careers@mvrc.gov.in. Last date for submission of applications by mail is November 10, 2023.