BMC Recruitment 2020: 550 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, AMO and Other Posts for COVID-19 Hospitals

BMC Recruitment 2020:Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant, Staff Nurse and Assistant Medical Officer for COVID-19 patients at Seven Hills Hospital (Corona quarantine/Isolation Centre Marol, Andheri, Mumbai. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts latest by 18 April 2020.

A total of 570 Vacancies of Senior Consultant, Assistant Medical Officer Post will be recruited in different hospitals. The selection of the candidates for aforesaid posts will be done on the basis of Interview. Candidate has to attend the interview at his own cost.The selected candidate has to submit the contract document on bond paper of the Rs. 100/-stamp paper or as per legal charges according to his remuneration at his own cost. Candidates can check the detailed information here about BMC Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 18 April 2020

Interview Date: 20 April 2020

BMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultants, Intensivist - 30 Posts

Assistant Medical Officer - 120 Posts

Staff Nurse - 400 Posts

BMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultants, Intensivist - Candidate should be a degree holder of a recognized university or super speciality degree holder of recognized university and Candidate should be registered with MMC or MCI.

Assistant Medical Officer - Candidate should be a degree holder of a recognized university and should be registered with MMC or MCI or relevant Institution.

Staff Nurse - Candidate should be 12th passed and GNM diploma holder of recognized Nursing

Council and should be registered with the Nursing Council.

BMC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - minimum 18 years and maximum 33 years

BMC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Senior Consultants, Intensivist - Rs.3.5 lakhs

Assistant Medical Officer - Rs. 80000/- (MBBS), Rs. 60000/- (BAMS), Rs. 50000/-(BHMS)

Staff Nurse - Rs.30000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

BMC Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can submit the application along with Xerox copies of educational qualifications and latest passport size photographs in Dispatch Dept. of LTMG Hospital, Sion latest by 18 April 2020.

