Mysore University Result 2023 Released on uni-mysore.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Mysore University Result 2023: University of Mysore (UOM) has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like MDE, BVA, BBA, BSF, B.SC, BDA, and other exams. University of Mysore Results 2023 has been released online on the official exam portal- uni-mysore.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the UOM results by their roll number.
Mysore University Results 2023
As per the latest update, University of Mysore (UOM) released the results MDE, BVA, BBA, BSF, B.SC, BDA, and other exams. The students can download UOM result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- uni-mysore.ac.in
|
University of Mysore Result 2023
Steps to Check Mysore University UG and PG Result 2023
Candidates can check their semester results for various courses like MED15 3rd sem, RBSFSC21 4th sem, RBSCVC22 1st sem, RBSCGDD22 1st sem, RBSCAM22 1st sem, RBDA20 4th sem, MATHE B & D sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of University of Mysore results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uni-mysore.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Examination” section.
Step 3: Check your course in the list
Step 4: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth and Click on “Submit”
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links To Download Mysore University Marksheet
Check here the direct link for University of Mysore Marksheet 2023 for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
MED15 3rd Semester
|
21-Oct-2023
|
RBSFSC21 4th Semester
|
20-Oct-2023
|
RBSCVC22 1st Semester
|
20-Oct-2023
|
RBSCGDD22 1st Semester
|
20-Oct-2023
|
RBSCAM22 1st Semester
|
20-Oct-2023
|
RBDA20 4th Semester
|
20-Oct-2023
|
MATHE B & D Semester
|
20-Oct-2023
|
BVAJ18 6th Semester
|
17-Oct-2023
|
BVAP18 D & F Semester
|
17-Oct-2023
|
BBATT19 4th Semester
|
17-Oct-2023
Mysore University: Highlights
University of Mysore (UNOM), is located in Mysore, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1916. UNOM was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and School Of Planning And Architecture.
|
Mysore University Highlights
|
University Name
|
University of Mysore
|
Established
|
1916
|
Location
|
Mysore, Karnataka
|
Mysore University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed