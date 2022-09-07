NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2022: Check Details Here

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) will soon upload the notification for Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi), Group -B Posts on its official website. It is expected, that the bank will fill 177 vacancies for the said posts. Applications will be invited online mode on the website of NABARD.

The candidates should keep a track of this page for notification and online application link updates. Meanwhile, they can check educational qualifications, salary and other details.

NABARD Development Assistant Vacancy Details

Development Assistant – 82 Posts

Development Assistant (Hindi) – 9 Posts

NABARD Development Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Development Assistant – The candidate should be graduate from a recognized university in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate

Development Assistant (Hindi) – The candidate should be graduate in Hindi or English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate or graduate in Hindi or English as a main subject from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate

NABARD Development Assistant Salary

Rs. 32000

NABARD Development Assistant Age Limit:

21 to 35 years