NABARD Final Result 2021-22 Released @nabard.org: Check here for Grade A & B Posts

NABARD Result 2021-22: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development conducted the online prelims and mains exam for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade ‘A’, Manager in Grade ‘B’. The Preliminary Exam was held on 17th & 18th September 2021 and the Main Exam was held on 16th & 17th November 2021. Qualified candidates both in Prelims and Mains were called for Interview phase. NABARD has released the final result on its official website. In this article, we have shared the links to view the NABARD Final Result 2021-22 for the posts of Grade A & B posts.
NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Calendar/Important Dates
|
NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Events
|
Important Dates
|
NABARD Grade A & B Notification
|
16th July 2021
|
Online Application Start Date
|
17th July 2021
|
Online Application End Date
|
7th August 2021
|
NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Admit Card
|
1st September 2021
|
NABARD Grade B Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)
|
17th September 2021
|
NABARD Grade A Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)
|
18th September 2021
|
NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Result
|
14th October 2021
|
NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date
|
16th November 2021
|
NABARD Grade B Mains Exam Date
|
17th November 2021
|
NABARD Grade A & B Mains Result
|
31st December 2021
|
NABARD Grade A & B Interview Date
|
4th week February 2022
|
NABARD Grade A & B Final Result
|
21st April 2022
NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Exam Pattern
Prelims Exam
|
Sections Asked
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks/
|
Time Allotted
|
Test of Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
A composite time of 2 hours (120 minutes)
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Decision Making
|
10
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India)
|
40
|
40
|
Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
Mains Exam
|
Paper
|
Grade A
|
Type of Paper
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Remarks
|
Paper I
|
General English
|
Online Descriptive
|
3
|
100
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be typed using a keyboard
|
Paper-II
|
Economic & Social Issues/ Stream Specific Paper
|
Objective
|
30
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
|
Descriptive Type
|
6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each]
|
50
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive
NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Final Result Post-wise
|
Posts
|
Result Link
|
Grade A - AM (RDBS)
|
Grade A - AM (Rajbhasha)
|
Grade A - AM (P & SS)
|
Grade B - Manager (RDBS)