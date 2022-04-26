Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NABARD Final Result 2021-22 Released @nabard.org: Check here for Grade A & B Posts

NABARD Final Result 2021-22 has been released for Grade A & B posts. Candidates can check links to view their results in the article.

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 14:51 IST
NABARD Final Result 2021 Released Grade A & B Posts
NABARD Final Result 2021 Released Grade A & B Posts

NABARD Result 2021-22: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development conducted the online prelims and mains exam for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade ‘A’, Manager in Grade ‘B’. The Preliminary Exam was held on 17th & 18th September 2021 and the Main Exam was held on 16th & 17th November 2021. Qualified candidates both in Prelims and Mains were called for Interview phase. NABARD has released the final result on its official website. In this article, we have shared the links to view the NABARD Final Result 2021-22 for the posts of Grade A & B posts.

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Calendar/Important Dates

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Events

Important Dates

NABARD Grade A & B Notification

16th July 2021

Online Application Start Date

17th July 2021

Online Application End Date

7th August 2021

NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Admit Card

1st September 2021

NABARD Grade B Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)

17th September 2021

NABARD Grade A Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)

18th September 2021

NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Result

14th October 2021

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date

16th November 2021

NABARD Grade B Mains Exam Date

17th November 2021

NABARD Grade A & B Mains Result

31st December 2021

NABARD Grade A & B Interview Date

4th week February 2022

NABARD Grade A & B Final Result

21st April 2022

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam

Sections Asked

No. of Questions

Total Marks/

Time Allotted

Test of Reasoning

20

20

 

A composite time of 2 hours (120 minutes)

 

English Language

30

30

Computer Knowledge

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Decision Making

10

10

General Awareness

20

20

Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India)

40

40

Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India

40

40

Total

200

 

Mains Exam

Paper

Grade A

Type of Paper

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Remarks

Paper I

General English

Online Descriptive

3

100

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be typed using a keyboard

Paper-II

Economic & Social Issues/ Stream Specific Paper

Objective

30

50

30 minutes

 

Descriptive Type

6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each]

50

90 Minutes

Descriptive 
Answers to be typed using keyboard either in English or Hindi (Remington and Inscript keyboards)

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Final Result Post-wise

Posts

Result Link

Grade A - AM (RDBS)

Result Link

Grade A - AM (Rajbhasha)

Result Link

Grade A - AM (P & SS)

Result Link

Grade B - Manager (RDBS)

Result Link

Take Free Online NABARD (Assistant Manager Grade A & B) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.