NABARD Final Result 2021-22 Released @nabard.org: Check here for Grade A & B Posts

NABARD Result 2021-22: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development conducted the online prelims and mains exam for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade ‘A’, Manager in Grade ‘B’. The Preliminary Exam was held on 17th & 18th September 2021 and the Main Exam was held on 16th & 17th November 2021. Qualified candidates both in Prelims and Mains were called for Interview phase. NABARD has released the final result on its official website. In this article, we have shared the links to view the NABARD Final Result 2021-22 for the posts of Grade A & B posts.

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Calendar/Important Dates

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Events Important Dates NABARD Grade A & B Notification 16th July 2021 Online Application Start Date 17th July 2021 Online Application End Date 7th August 2021 NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Admit Card 1st September 2021 NABARD Grade B Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) 17th September 2021 NABARD Grade A Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) 18th September 2021 NABARD Grade A & B Prelims Result 14th October 2021 NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date 16th November 2021 NABARD Grade B Mains Exam Date 17th November 2021 NABARD Grade A & B Mains Result 31st December 2021 NABARD Grade A & B Interview Date 4th week February 2022 NABARD Grade A & B Final Result 21st April 2022

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Exam Pattern

Prelims Exam

Sections Asked No. of Questions Total Marks/ Time Allotted Test of Reasoning 20 20 A composite time of 2 hours (120 minutes) English Language 30 30 Computer Knowledge 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Decision Making 10 10 General Awareness 20 20 Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India) 40 40 Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India 40 40 Total 200

Mains Exam

Paper Grade A Type of Paper Total Questions Total Marks Duration Remarks Paper I General English Online Descriptive 3 100 90 Minutes Descriptive Answers to be typed using a keyboard Paper-II Economic & Social Issues/ Stream Specific Paper Objective 30 50 30 minutes Descriptive Type 6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions [2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each] 50 90 Minutes Descriptive

Answers to be typed using keyboard either in English or Hindi (Remington and Inscript keyboards)

NABARD Grade A & B 2021-22 Final Result Post-wise