NACLO Recruitment 2022 For Manager, Dy Manager and Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited online application for the 39 Manager posts on its official website. Check DRDO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU and one of the largest integrated Aluminum, has invited online application for the posts of Dy. Manager, Asst. General Manager and others in various trades.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 10 December 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have requisite educational qualification including Degree in Mining Engineering/Degree in Engg. with Diploma in Industrial Safety/Degree in any discipline with Chartered Accountant (CA)

or Cost Accountant (CMA)/Degree in Ceramics Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Under selection process for NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should note that the shortlisting will be done based on the information/ declaration submitted by them at the time of submission of online application. Based on the performance of candidates in group discussion and/or personal interview, organizational requirement, vacancies to be operated the candidates will be selected for the above posts.



Notification Details NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No. 10220914

Important Date NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :



Vacancy Details NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Dy. Manager (HRD) /E02-10

Asst. General Manager (Environment)/E05-01

Asst. General Manager (Mechanical)/ E05-01

Asst. General Manager (Despatch)/E05-01

Asst. General Manager (E&I) / E05-01

Dy. Manager (Refractory)/E02-03

Dy. Manager ( Finance)/E02-04

Dy. Manager (Safety) /E02-03

Asst. General Manager( Safety) /E05-01

Dy. Manager (Systems)/ E02-01

Dy. Manager (Geology) /E02-01

AGM (Geology)/ E05-01

Dy. Manager (Survey)/E02-01

Dy. Manager(Materials)/E02-06

Dy. Manager (Horticulture)/ E02-04



Eligibility Criteria NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification

Dy. Manager (HRD) /E02-Degree in any discipline is essential. Recognized PG

Diploma in in the disciplines mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the various posts mentioned above.

Click Here For NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NACLO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the career section of NALCO website (www.nalcoindia.com) on or before 10 December 2022.