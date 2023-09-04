NATS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 1100+ Apprentice Jobs, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has published regarding the Jobs Fair for the 1137 Apprentice posts on the official website. Check the pdf, selection process, eligibility and others.

Get all the details of NATS Recruitment here, apply online link

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released detailed job notifications for a total 1137 Apprentice positions. The Apprenticeship Job Fair will be conducted at "Motichand Lengade Bharatesh Polytechnic, Belgaum," on September 5, 2023.

A total of 1137 posts are available to fill out of which 170 are for General Apprentice, 336 are for Engineering and 631 are for Diploma/Technician Apprentice.

Candidates having Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice certificates have a golden chance to appear for the job fair which is scheduled on September 5, 2023. Companies like Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and others will provide a chance to work as Apprentice for these posts.

NATS Recruitment 2023 : Important Dates

The Apprenticeship Job Fair is scheduled on September 5, 2023. You can check the details of the selection process, application process and others on the official website.

NATS Recruitment 2023 : Overview

Organisation National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) Posts Name Graduate/Diploma/Technician Apprentice Number of posts 1137 Company Participating Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and others Jobs Fair Scheduled on September 5, 2023. Official website http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/

NATS Recruitment 2023 : Vacancy Details

General Apprentice 170 Engineering 336 Diploma/Technician Apprentice 631

NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate, Diploma and others certificates in the concerned trades as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



NATS Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear at the Jobs Fair scheduled on September 5, 2023 at the venue-Motichand Lengade Bharatesh Polytechnic, Belgaum, Karnataka.

