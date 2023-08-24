NATS Recruitment 2023: Job Fair at Jaipur For Various Apprentice Vacancies, Check Eligibility, How To Participate

NATS Recruitment 2023: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS),Ministry of Education, Government of India has released the notification for Apprentice posts on the official website. Check pdf, eligibility, vacancy, selection process and more.

Get all the details of NATS Recruitment here, apply online link

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released detailed job notifications for various Apprentice positions on its official website. The Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India in association with University of Engineering & Management, Jaipur is all set to conduct the Job Fair in Jaipur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate in Engineering/Technology or B.Pharma or in General Streams (such as B.A,B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BPT, BHM etc or Diploma in Engineering/Technology have golden chance to appear in walk-in-interview for these posts.

NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for this position which will be held on September 8, 2022 at the venue located in Jaipur.



NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Graduate in Engineering/Technology or B.Pharma or in General Streams (such as B.A,B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BPT, BHM etc or Diploma in Engineering/Technology from recognized university.

Passing year of the candidate must be within Five (05) year of date of joining i.e. for current FY 2019/2020/2021/2022/2023 passed out candidates are eligible.

Candidates must not undergo/complete any apprenticeship training earlier.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NATS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.