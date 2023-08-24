NATS Recruitment 2023: Job Fair at Jaipur For Various Apprentice Vacancies, Check Eligibility, How To Participate

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released detailed job notifications for various Apprentice positions on its official website. The Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Ministry of Education, Government of India in association with University of Engineering & Management, Jaipur is all set to conduct the Job Fair in Jaipur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate in Engineering/Technology or B.Pharma or in General Streams (such as B.A,B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BPT, BHM etc or Diploma in Engineering/Technology have golden chance to appear in walk-in-interview for these posts.
NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for this position which will be held on September 8, 2022 at the venue located in Jaipur.
NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have passed Graduate in Engineering/Technology or B.Pharma or in General Streams (such as B.A,B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BPT, BHM etc or Diploma in Engineering/Technology from recognized university.
- Passing year of the candidate must be within Five (05) year of date of joining i.e. for current FY 2019/2020/2021/2022/2023 passed out candidates are eligible.
- Candidates must not undergo/complete any apprenticeship training earlier.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Also Read:
Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications
Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts
WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Primary Teacher Posts
How To Apply For NATS Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link to registered -https://jobfair.uem.edu.in/
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: Confirmation email from UEM with a unique registration number to appear in the interview, which must be verified at Help Desk.
- Step 5: You are not permitted to appear if you do not have a confirmation email or a unique registration number.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.