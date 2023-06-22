NATS Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply For 750 Graduate/Technician Vacancies

NATS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 750 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

NATS  has invited online applications for the 750 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  NATS  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has invited online applications for the 750 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. The registration process has been commenced and interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 31, 2023. 
 
Under the NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification recruitment drive, a total of 750 Apprentice posts are available out of which  650 are for Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices whereas 100 are for Technician (Diploma Holders) posts. 
 

 NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 21, 2023
Closing date of application: July 31, 2023
 

NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

 

Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices-650
Technician (Diploma Holders) Apprentices-100
 

NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices-
 A graduate degree in any branch (Full time) granted by a statutory university in relevant discipline.
 A graduate degree in any branch (Full time) granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
 Graduate examination of Professional bodies (Full time) recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
Technician (Diploma Holders) Apprentices-
A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a State Council or Board of Technical education Established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by a university in relevant discipline.
A Diploma in Engineering or Technology (Full time) granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

NATS Recruitment 2023:Stipend per month (In Rs.)
Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices-9K to 11K
Technician (Diploma Holders) Apprentices-8K to 10K


 
NATS Recruitment 2023 PDF
 
 
NATS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 
Interested and eligible candidates can click the link and complete the Application process-https://forms.gle/hfeVb71FXG6gKMgT7
Engineering Graduates/Engineering Diploma holders candidates are requested to register in NATS portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to generate 16 Digit NATS ID if they have not registered yet. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard. 
 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NATS Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application is July 31, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NATS Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Graduate or Degree (Engineering & Non-Engineering) Apprentices/Diploma can apply.

What are the Jobs in NATS Recruitment 2023?

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has invited online applications for the 750 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts.

