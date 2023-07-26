NATS Diploma Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply For 100 Vacancies

NATS Recruitment 2023 For Diploma Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NATS  has invited online applications for the 100 Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  NATS  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification Out

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released job notification for the 100 Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 5, 2023. 

Out of 100 Diploma Apprentice posts, 80 are for Mechanical Engineering trades whereas 20 are for Electrical Engineering. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Personal Interview scheduled on Interview Date: August 6-10, 2023.

NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 24, 2023
Closing date of application: August 5, 2023
Interview Date: August 6 to 10, 2023

NATS Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation  National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)
Post Name  Diploma Apprentice 
Number of Posts  100
Last date to apply  August 5, 2023
Interview Date  August 6 to 10, 2023
Apply Mode Online 

NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering- 80
Electrical Engineering-20

Career Counseling

NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Diploma Engineering (Full time) granted by a statutory university in relevant discipline.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
NATS Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month (In Rs.)
12,000/-
 
NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
 

How To Apply For NATS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Students who have already enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID
Step 1
Step a: Visit NATS portal
Step b: Login
Step c: Click “Establishment
Request” on menu bar
Step d: Click “Find Establishment”
Step e: Upload Resume
Step f: Click/Select option
Establishment name
Step g: Type “Sunbeam
Lightweighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in the box
 Step h: Click “Search Button”
Step i: Click “Apply”
Step j: Click “Apply” again
Step k: Following Message will appear.

Students who have already not yet enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit
NATS ID
Step 1: Enroll at NATS portal and verify by NATS to
Get 16 Digit NATS-ID
Step a: Visit NATS Portal (www.mhrdants.gov.in )
Step b: Click Ënroll”
Step c: Select I am “Student”
Step d: Complete profile registration -> submit
Step e: Wait for verification by NATS/BOAT(NR)

Step 2
Step a: Visit NATS portal
Step b: Login
Step c: Click “Establishment Request” on menu bar
Step d: Click “Find Establishment”
Step e: Upload Resume
Step f: Click/Select option Establishment name
Step g: Type “Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in the box 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NATS Recruitment 2023?

August 5, 2023 is the last to apply for these posts.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NATS Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Diploma Engineering can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in NATS Recruitment 2023?

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released job notification for the 100 Diploma Apprentice posts.
