NATS Recruitment 2023 For Diploma Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released job notification for the 100 Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 5, 2023.

Out of 100 Diploma Apprentice posts, 80 are for Mechanical Engineering trades whereas 20 are for Electrical Engineering. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Personal Interview scheduled on Interview Date: August 6-10, 2023.

NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 24, 2023

Closing date of application: August 5, 2023

Interview Date: August 6 to 10, 2023

NATS Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) Post Name Diploma Apprentice Number of Posts 100 Last date to apply August 5, 2023 Interview Date August 6 to 10, 2023 Apply Mode Online

NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering- 80

Electrical Engineering-20

NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Diploma Engineering (Full time) granted by a statutory university in relevant discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NATS Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month (In Rs.)

12,000/-



NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply For NATS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Students who have already enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID

Step 1

Step a: Visit NATS portal

Step b: Login

Step c: Click “Establishment

Request” on menu bar

Step d: Click “Find Establishment”

Step e: Upload Resume

Step f: Click/Select option

Establishment name

Step g: Type “Sunbeam

Lightweighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in the box

Step h: Click “Search Button”

Step i: Click “Apply”

Step j: Click “Apply” again

Step k: Following Message will appear.

Students who have already not yet enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit

NATS ID

Step 1: Enroll at NATS portal and verify by NATS to

Get 16 Digit NATS-ID

Step a: Visit NATS Portal (www.mhrdants.gov.in )

Step b: Click Ënroll”

Step c: Select I am “Student”

Step d: Complete profile registration -> submit

Step e: Wait for verification by NATS/BOAT(NR)

Step 2

Step a: Visit NATS portal

Step b: Login

Step c: Click “Establishment Request” on menu bar

Step d: Click “Find Establishment”

Step e: Upload Resume

Step f: Click/Select option Establishment name

Step g: Type “Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in the box