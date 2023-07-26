NATS Recruitment 2023 For Diploma Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has released job notification for the 100 Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 5, 2023.
Out of 100 Diploma Apprentice posts, 80 are for Mechanical Engineering trades whereas 20 are for Electrical Engineering. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Personal Interview scheduled on Interview Date: August 6-10, 2023.
NATS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 24, 2023
Closing date of application: August 5, 2023
Interview Date: August 6 to 10, 2023
NATS Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)
|Post Name
|Diploma Apprentice
|Number of Posts
|100
|Last date to apply
|August 5, 2023
|Interview Date
|August 6 to 10, 2023
|Apply Mode
|Online
NATS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Mechanical Engineering- 80
Electrical Engineering-20
NATS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a Diploma Engineering (Full time) granted by a statutory university in relevant discipline.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NATS Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month (In Rs.)
12,000/-
NATS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For NATS Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Students who have already enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit NATS ID
Step 1
Step a: Visit NATS portal
Step b: Login
Step c: Click “Establishment
Request” on menu bar
Step d: Click “Find Establishment”
Step e: Upload Resume
Step f: Click/Select option
Establishment name
Step g: Type “Sunbeam
Lightweighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in the box
Step h: Click “Search Button”
Step i: Click “Apply”
Step j: Click “Apply” again
Step k: Following Message will appear.
Students who have already not yet enrolled in NATS Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and have 16-digit
NATS ID
Step 1: Enroll at NATS portal and verify by NATS to
Get 16 Digit NATS-ID
Step a: Visit NATS Portal (www.mhrdants.gov.in )
Step b: Click Ënroll”
Step c: Select I am “Student”
Step d: Complete profile registration -> submit
Step e: Wait for verification by NATS/BOAT(NR)
Step 2
Step a: Visit NATS portal
Step b: Login
Step c: Click “Establishment Request” on menu bar
Step d: Click “Find Establishment”
Step e: Upload Resume
Step f: Click/Select option Establishment name
Step g: Type “Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Pvt. Ltd” in the box