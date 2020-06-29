NCERT Book for Class 6 Geography - The Earth Our Habitat (PDF): Social Science

Chapter-wise PDFs of Class 6 Geography NCERT textbook are available here for download. Links to download NCERT book for Class 6 Geography (latest edition for 2020-21) are given in the table. Students of Class 6 can download each chapter and prepare for CBSE Class 6 Social Science exams 2020-21.
NCERT Book for Class 6 Geography (PDF): Social Science - The Earth Our Habitat
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 1 - The Earth in the Solar System
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 2 - Globe Latitudes and Longitudes
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 3 - Motions of the Earth
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 4 - Maps
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 5 - Major Domains of the Earth
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 6 - Major Landforms of the Earth
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 7 - Our Country India
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 8 - India Climate Vegetation and Wildlife
There are 8 chapters in NCERT Class 7 Geography book and more detail about each chapter is given below
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 1 - The Earth in the Solar System
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- The Solar System
- The Sun
- Planets
- The Earth
- The Moon
- Asteroids
- Meteoroids
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 2 - Globe Latitudes and Longitudes
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Important Parallels of Latitudes
- Hear Zones of the Earth
- What are Longitudes?
- Longitude and Time
- Why do we have standard time
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 3 - Motions of the Earth
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Rotation
- Revolution
- Leap year
- Summer Solstice
- Winter Solstice
- Equinox
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 4 - Maps
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Physical Maps
- Political Maps
- Thematics Maps
- Distance
- Direction
- Symbol
- Sketch
- Plan
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 5 - Major Domains of the Earth
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Lithosphere
- Continents
- Hydrosphere
- Oceans
- Atmosphere
- Biosphere - The Domain of Life
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 6 - Major Landforms of the Earth
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Mountains
- Plateaus
- Plains
- Landforms and the people
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 7 - Our Country India
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Locational setting
- India's Neighbours
- Political and administrative divisions
- Physical divisions
NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 8 - India Climate Vegetation and Wildlife
Important subheads of this chapters are given below
- Cold Weather Season or Winter
- Hot Weather Season or Summer
- South West Monsoon Season or Rainy Season
- Season of Retreating Monsoon or Autumn
- Natural Vegetation
- Why are forests necessary?
- Wild life
