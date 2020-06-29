NCERT Book for Class 6 Geography - The Earth Our Habitat (PDF): Social Science

Chapter-wise PDFs of Class 6 Geography NCERT textbook are available here for download. Links to download NCERT book for Class 6 Geography (latest edition for 2020-21) are given in the table. Students of Class 6 can download each chapter and prepare for CBSE Class 6 Social Science exams 2020-21.

NCERT Book for Class 6 Geography (PDF): Social Science - The Earth Our Habitat

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 1 - The Earth in the Solar System Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 2 - Globe Latitudes and Longitudes Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 3 - Motions of the Earth Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 4 - Maps Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 5 - Major Domains of the Earth Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 6 - Major Landforms of the Earth Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 7 - Our Country India Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 8 - India Climate Vegetation and Wildlife Download PDF

NCERT books are recommended in all CBSE Schools. Students are advised to download these PDFs and prepare for CBSE Class 6 Social Science exams 2020-21. There are 8 chapters in NCERT Class 6 Geography book and more detail about each chapter is given below

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 1 - The Earth in the Solar System

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- The Solar System

- The Sun

- Planets

- The Earth

- The Moon

- Asteroids

- Meteoroids

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 2 - Globe Latitudes and Longitudes

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Important Parallels of Latitudes

- Hear Zones of the Earth

- What are Longitudes?

- Longitude and Time

- Why do we have standard time

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 3 - Motions of the Earth

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Rotation

- Revolution

- Leap year

- Summer Solstice

- Winter Solstice

- Equinox

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 4 - Maps

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Physical Maps

- Political Maps

- Thematics Maps

- Distance

- Direction

- Symbol

- Sketch

- Plan

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 5 - Major Domains of the Earth

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Lithosphere

- Continents

- Hydrosphere

- Oceans

- Atmosphere

- Biosphere - The Domain of Life

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 6 - Major Landforms of the Earth

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Mountains

- Plateaus

- Plains

- Landforms and the people

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 7 - Our Country India

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Locational setting

- India's Neighbours

- Political and administrative divisions

- Physical divisions

NCERT Books for Class 6 Geography: Chapter 8 - India Climate Vegetation and Wildlife

Important subheads of this chapters are given below

- Cold Weather Season or Winter

- Hot Weather Season or Summer

- South West Monsoon Season or Rainy Season

- Season of Retreating Monsoon or Autumn

- Natural Vegetation

- Why are forests necessary?

- Wild life

