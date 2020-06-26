NCERT Book for Class 6 History (Social Science): Download Chapter-wise PDFs

NCERT Books for Class 6 History, NCERT Books for Class 6 Social Science, NCERT Books for Class 6 History

Download NCERT books for Class 6 History (Social Science) subject. Links to download chapter-wise PDFs of CBSE Class 6 History (Social Science) NCERT textbooks are given below in the table.

NCERT Book Class 6 Social Science - History our Past

There are 11 chapters in NCERT textbook of Class 6 History (Social Science) and important topics of each chapter are given below

Chapter 1 - What, Where, How and When?



What can we know about the past? What can we know about the past? Where did people live? Names of the land, Finding out about the past, One past or many? What do dates mean? The beginning of agriculture (8000 years ago), the first cities on the Indus (4700 years ago), cities in the Ganga valley, a big kingdom in Magadha (2500 years ago), the present (about 2000 AD/CE).

Chapter 2 - From Hunting – Gathering to Growing Food



The earliest people: why were they on the move? How do we know about these people? Choosing a place to live in, Finding out about fire, A changing environment, The beginning of farming and herding, Domestication, A new way of life, ‘Storing’ animals, Finding out about the first farmers and herders, Towards a settled life, A closer look — Living and dying in Mehrgarh, A Neolithic site

Chapter 3 - In the Earliest Cities



The story of Harappa, What was special about these cities? Houses, drains and streets, Life in the city, New crafts in the city, In search of raw materials, Food for people in the cities, A closer look — Harappan towns in Gujarat, The mystery of the end.

Chapter 4 - What Books and Burials Tell Us



One of the oldest books in the world, Sanskrit and other languages, How historians study the Rigveda, Vishvamitra and the Rivers, Cattle, horses and chariots, Words to describe people, Silent sentinels—the story of the megaliths, Finding out about social differences, Were some burial spots meant for certain families? A special burial at Inamgaon, What skeletal studies tell us, Occupations at Inamgaon

Chapter 5 - Kingdoms, Kings and an Early Republic



How some men became rulers, Janapadas, Mahajanapadas, Taxes, Changes in agriculture, A closer look - (a) Magadha, (b) Vajji

Chapter 6 - New Questions and Ideas



The story of the Buddha, The story of Kisagotami, Upanishads, Six Schools of Indian Philosophy, The wise beggar, Jainism, The sangha, Monasteries, The system of Ashrams

Chapter 7 - Ashoka, The Emperor Who Gave Up War



A very big kingdom = an empire, Dynasty, How are empires different from kingdoms? Ruling the empire, The emperor and the capital city, Ashoka (a unique ruler), Ashoka’s war in Kalinga, Ashoka’s inscription describing the Kalinga war, What was Ashoka’s dhamma? Ashoka’s messages to his subjects.

Chapter 8 - Vital Villages, Thriving Towns



Iron tools and agriculture, Other steps to increase production: irrigation, Who lived in the villages? Finding out about cities, The clever poor man, The Story of Baryga, Coins, Cities with many functions, Crafts and crafts persons, Rules for spinning and weaving, A closer look — Arikamedu

Chapter 9 - Traders, Kings and Pilgrims



How to find out about trade and traders, A poem about trade, New kingdoms along the coasts, The story of the Silk Route, The spread of Buddhism, The quest of the pilgrims, The beginning of Bhakti, Bhakti, A poem by a bhakta.

Chapter 10 - New Empires and Kingdoms



- Prashastis and what they tell us

- Samudragupta’s prashasti

- Samudragupta the warrior

- Genealogies

- Harshavardhana and the Harshacharita

- The Pallavas, Chalukyas and Pulakeshin’s prashasti

- How were these kingdoms administered?

- A new kind of army

- Assemblies in the southern kingdoms

- Ordinary people in the kingdoms.

Chapter 11 - Buildings, Paintings and Books



- The iron pillar

- Buildings in brick and stone

- How were stupas and temples built?

- Painting, The world of books

- A description from the Silappadikaram

- A verse from the Meghaduta, Recording and preserving old stories

- Stories told by ordinary people

- The story of the monkey king

- Writing books on science.