NCERT Class 6 English Book A Pact With The Sun (PDF)

NCERT Book for Class 6 English - A Pact With The Sun is available here for download in PDF format. You will get here the latest edition of the book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2021-2022. ´A Pact With The Sun` is the supplementary reader for Class 6 English. Read from the latest NCERT Book to prepare for your school tests and the Annual Examination 2022.

NCERT Book for Class 6 English - A Pact With The Sun (Chapter-Wise PDF )

Chapter 1: A Tale of Two Birds

Chapter 2: The Friendly Mongoose

Chapter 3: The Shepherd’s Treasure

Chapter 4: The Old-Clock Shop

Chapter 5: Tansen

Chapter 6: The Monkey and the Crocodile

Chapter 7: The Wonder Called Sleep

Chapter 8: A Pact with the Sun

Chapter 9: What Happened to the Reptiles

Chapter 10: A Strange Wrestling Match

