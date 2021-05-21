NCERT Class 6 English Book A Pact With The Sun (PDF)
Get here the NCERT Book for Class 6 English - A Pact With The Sun. Download this latest textbook and refer to the same for preparation of the academic examinations to be held in session 2021-2022.
NCERT Book for Class 6 English - A Pact With The Sun is available here for download in PDF format. You will get here the latest edition of the book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2021-2022. ´A Pact With The Sun` is the supplementary reader for Class 6 English. Read from the latest NCERT Book to prepare for your school tests and the Annual Examination 2022.
NCERT Book for Class 6 English - A Pact With The Sun (Chapter-Wise PDF )
Chapter 1: A Tale of Two Birds
Chapter 2: The Friendly Mongoose
Chapter 3: The Shepherd’s Treasure
Chapter 6: The Monkey and the Crocodile
Chapter 7: The Wonder Called Sleep
Chapter 8: A Pact with the Sun
Chapter 9: What Happened to the Reptiles
Chapter 10: A Strange Wrestling Match
We have also presented here the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English Supplementary Reader - A Pact With The Sun. These NCERT Solutions have been prepared by the subject matter experts. Click on the following link to get the exclusive NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Book - A Pact with the Sun:
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English A Pact With The Sun Textbook
Chapter-wise links for NCERT Solutions are given below:
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 1: A Tale of Two Birds
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 2: The Friendly Mongoose
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3: The Shepherd’s Treasure
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 4: The Old Clock Shop
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 5: Tansen
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 6: The Monkey and the Crocodile
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 7: The Wonder Called Sleep
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 8: A Pact with the Sun
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 9: What Happened to the Reptiles
NCERT Solutions for Chapter 10: A Strange Wrestling Match
