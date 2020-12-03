NCERT Class 6 English Book Honeysuckle - Download All Chapters in PDF

NCERT Book for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle is the reader textbook for English subject in Class 6. Honeysuckle textbook is composed of different prose and poems. This book aims at helping students enhance their reading skills and learn to communicate in the English language. We have provided here the latest edition of the Class 6 Honeysuckle Book that has been published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2020-2021. Students should refer to this latest NCERT Book to prepare for their upcoming Annual Examination 2021.

NCERT Class 6 English Book Honeysuckle - Check below the Chapter-wise PDF:

Chapter 1: Who Did Patrick’s Homework? (Poem - A House, A Home)

Chapter 2: How the Dog Found Himself a New Master! (Poem - The Kite)

Chapter 3: Taro’s Reward (Poem - The Quarrel)

Chapter 4: An Indian – American Woman in Space: Kalpana Chawla (Poem - Beauty)

Chapter 5: A Different Kind of School (Poem - Where Do All the Teachers Go?)

Chapter 6: Who I Am (Poem - The Wonderful Words)

Chapter 7: Fair Play

Chapter 8: A Game of Chance (Poem - Vocation)

Chapter 9: Desert Animals (Poem - What if)

Chapter 10: The Banyan Tree

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English Honeysuckle Textbook:

